Keyshia Cole risks default judgment for garbage rental lawsuit at home

Three months after slapping the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; With the lawsuit, Glenn Feldman is asking the judge who oversees the case to rule in his favor because she did not respond.

Keyshia ColeThe former owner is seeking a default ruling against the R&B singer for not responding to a lawsuit for a ruined rental house.

The "I should have cheated" star, which also appears on the reality show "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"was sued by Glenn Feldman in October (2019), who claims that she left her $ 2.5 million (£ 1.9 million) beach property in Marina Del Rey in total disarray after a two-year stay, which ended in May past.

He claims that the repairs cost him more than $ 41,000 (£ 31,500), and led him to lose $ 30,000 (£ 22,900) in rent, and demanded that he give him more than $ 50,000 (£ 38,150) for the problem.

However, according to reports, Cole has ignored Feldman's lawsuit, and is now asking the judge to oversee the case to rule in his favor and grant him the full rate, according to The Blast.

A decision has not yet been made, and Cole's representatives have not yet commented on the lawsuit.