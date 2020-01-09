Kenya Moore shares her 3 favorite looks from RHOA season 12

Kenya Moore made her fans happy when she shared the three best favorite looks she has of the 12th season of RHOA. Check out his post below and see which aspect you like best.

‘Some of my favorite looks from the 12 #RHOA season so far … what's yours? 1, 2 or 3? Kenya captioned its publication, which includes three images that are shown in three different sets.

Someone said: El The first one! 😍 I love those colors together! If someone didn't know you were from Detroit, all they would have to do is look at your style! & # 39; And another follower praised Kenya, telling her that she became a great mother: & # 39; I am very proud of the mother you become. You are so Beautiful ".

Another commenter said: "You look good in everyone but you look very cute in 2," and someone else posted this: "Impressive one of my favorite housewives so happy you are back."

Many people are happy that Kenya has returned to the RHOA series.

While she wasn't there, they always asked Bravo TV to bring her back to the show, and many people even said they didn't even watch her while she wasn't there.

Someone else addressed those who hate Kenya and said: "THAT IS WHY THEY ARE CRAZY!" Keep your foot on your necks. In fact, give them MOORE 😍 ’

Apart from this, the other day, Kenya shared a video with her and Brooklyn that will make your day.

Ad

The RHOA star could not be happier since she had her miraculous baby.



Post views:

0 0