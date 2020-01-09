Kell Brook's 2020 dream includes a challenge for the world title and then a fight with Amir Khan | Boxing News

"It's not just about (Khan). There are other fighters who really want to fight."

















Kell Brook insists that fighting his elusive rival Amir Khan would be part of the year of his dreams, but he is prioritizing an assault on the world title.

Former welterweight world champion Brook returns against Mark DeLuca in his hometown of Sheffield on February 8, live Sky sports, with the goal of building a fight for the super welterweight title.

The champions in their new division at 154 pounds are Julian Williams (FIB and AMB), Jermell Charlo (CMB) and Patrick Teixeira (OMB).

Brook said Sky sports I would rather challenge one of those world champions than face Khan: "Yes, I would. I want to be a world champion twice. To prove that everyone who doubts is wrong and lift a belt over my head again.

When asked to plan his 2020 dream, Brook said: "DeLuca, fight for the world title, Khan."

But Brook admitted that he does not expect to be contacted by Khan if he offers an explosive performance on his return next month.

He added about the long-awaited confrontation between the British: "He could still be there. He needs to contact me. I'm tired of saying his name!

"He knows where I am. He knows how to contact me."

Brook will pay attention to becoming a two-peso world champion in 2020 challenging Williams, Charlo or Teixeira.

"Those names excite me, I'm smiling," he said. "They have the belts, and I want them. I want to be a world champion twice."

"This is a fight for the world title. I'm not looking beyond DeLuca, but I'll take care of him."

"I want the big fights, the big names. I don't have time to rest. I want it."

"People are discarding me. My last fight was not fantastic. I have a lot to prove. Everyone who thinks I got over it? I'll show them."

Brook explained that he could still "gain welterweight for the right fight," but only if he had the chance to face WBO champion Terence Crawford or his former conqueror Errol Spence Jr, who has the IBF gold and the WBC.

"They need to fight," Brook said of Crawford and Spence Jr. "It could be said that they are No. 1 and No. 2. I always thought that Spence Jr would defeat him but he had a car accident, his weight has been heavy and Crawford has looked good. Crawford has been more active. I'm favoring Team Bud now. "

But after more than a year out of the ring, Brook's immediate task is to impressively dispatch his next opponent, DeLuca.

"I dusted the cobwebs," he said. "I tried to make big fights in 2019, but they failed, so I regrouped, refreshed.

"I have the mojo back now. I'm excited to fight in Steel City of Sheffield. I can't wait to play again.

"(DeLuca) is a very tough man. He used to be a Marine. An American guy who only had one defeat, then in his next fight he came back to beat the same guy. He is basically undefeated."

"He is tough and determined and will come to fight for fans to have real pleasure."