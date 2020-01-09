Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers divorced after 13 months of marriage

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rogers have supposedly left him. TMZ learned that the 33-year-old actress and her man filed for divorce after only 13 months of marriage. They requested their documents in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

Katie fans know that she is the daughter of David Cassidy, the late singer and star of The partridge family. While their separation was an unfortunate surprise, Katie and Matthew fortunately have no children together.

The couple first revealed that they were engaged in an IG publication in June 2017. She and Rodgers were married in December 2018 in Sunset Key, Florida. Many of his close friends and family attended his ceremony.

At that time, the star turned to her Instagram to say she could not help it but fall in love with Rodgers. When they got engaged for the first time, Cassidy was on her Instagram to say she couldn't "wait to spend an eternity with you, my love."

This marked the first time Cassidy has been married. Before his relationship with Rodgers, he dated the producer of Fifty Shades of Grey, Dana Brunetti and Jesse McCartney. Cassidy stars in the American superhero series, Arrow.

The show was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Marc Guggenheim. The plot revolves around the personality of DC Comics, Green Arrow, first built by George Papp and Mort Weisinger. Television aired for the first time on The CW on October 10.

In Arrow, Katie Cassidy plays Laurel Lance or Black Canary. According to the program's Wikipedia page, Cassidy's character comes from the real comic. Lance is a lawyer, tired of the system, goes out to do justice to the bad guys.

During previous interviews, Cassidy stated that she was initially attracted to the series by Kreisberg, Nutter and Berlanti, whom she described as nervous, creative and intelligent. Cassidy described her character as the "caretaker." The fact that Lance cares so much for others around him played a role in the decision to become a lawyer.



