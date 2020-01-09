"Kareena is eager to see Tanhaji,quot; – Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors. The actor has evolved over time and has given some brilliant performances on the screen. Saif will soon be seen on the big screen in the period drama of Om Raut Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the role of Uday Bhan, a Rajput who works for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Set in the 17th century, the period drama also stars Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol. The story revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader of the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad fort.

The movie is about to be released and the actors are busy promoting the movie. In a recent interview, Saif was questioned about what made him take a negative role and explained: "The character had energy on paper."

He was also asked about the reaction of wife Kareena to the advance of the film. To which he said: "She really hasn't seen anything and I think she's really eager to see the movie." Right now, she is happy with the answer Good Newwz is receiving and is busy buying. Yes, but she has seen Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer and it works for her. She says it's really nice. "