Kandi Burruss poses with Blaze Tucker in her arms and fans are happy to see a "baby with her mother's face,quot;

Kandi Burruss has just celebrated her fourth birthday and that of Todd Tucker's son, Ace Wells Tucker. The whole family participated in the party of the handsome boy, and some of your favorite celebrities were also present.

Tiny Harris was there with her daughter, the heiress Harris, Toya Johnson also took Reingy Rushing there, among others.

Kandi also took Ace's sister Blaze Tucker to the party and shared some photos with the latest addition to the family.

You probably already know that Blaze came to this world through a substitute, and Kandi couldn't be happier.

Kandi has just shared a photo in which she holds baby Blaze, and fans say these two ladies are definitely twins.

People also said it's like a breath of fresh air to see a girl who looks like her mother. You probably know that it was said that the children of other RHOA stars resembled their parents.

For example, fans told Porsha Williams that her daughter PJ is Dennis McKinley's twin and so on.

Anyway, here is Kandi's photo:

‘I love my little baby doll @blazetucker ❤️ 📸 @morrisde’, Kandi captioned her photo.

Someone said: "She is adorable and beautiful Kandi," and another follower posted this: "Finally a baby with her mother's face."

Another commenter said that Blaze is also twinning with his mother: "She is a twin, Kandi, congratulations, she is beautiful."

Apart from this, Kandi also made fans happy with a photo with the cute girl along with Tamika Scott and Marlo Hampton.



