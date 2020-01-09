K. Michelle responds to Uncle Murda Diss: "That's clown Sh * t !!"

K. Michelle has finally broken her silence about Uncle Murda's brutal "Rap Up 2019,quot;, where she accused her of not being able to keep a man because her lady's parts stink.

The R,amp;B singer went to the Trick & Trina Morning Show, where she rejected the efforts of the New York rapper to embarrass her.

"He never met me one day. He never met. He was never in the same room. Nothing. Some things just aren't gangsta. I don't entertain him. It's like he does it every year, whatever kick he gives him. Or whatever, but I know what it is. He never met me, "says K. Michelle.

"I simply choose a black woman for no reason that you don't know anything so you can get clicks and say it before and then say: & # 39; However, I'll sleep with her & # 39;". Like that kind of thing, that's a clown crap for me. So I'm going to let you keep being a clown, and I'm just a woman here making a lot of money. "

K. Michelle also dug into Murda, saying that he is a rapper who is still "waiting for a record deal."

Uncle Murda shot K. Michelle after she posted on social media that she was eager for the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine.