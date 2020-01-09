K. Michelle responds to Uncle Murda Diss: "That's clown Sh * t !!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

K. Michelle has finally broken her silence about Uncle Murda's brutal "Rap Up 2019,quot;, where she accused her of not being able to keep a man because her lady's parts stink.

The R,amp;B singer went to the Trick & Trina Morning Show, where she rejected the efforts of the New York rapper to embarrass her.

"He never met me one day. He never met. He was never in the same room. Nothing. Some things just aren't gangsta. I don't entertain him. It's like he does it every year, whatever kick he gives him. Or whatever, but I know what it is. He never met me, "says K. Michelle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here