K. Michelle is not a fan of the current R,amp;B: "This shit has no soul and is boring,quot;

Roommates K. Michelle is not known for biting her tongue, and she demonstrated it once again with her opinion on the current R,amp;B music list. As for social networks, he published comments that seem to be divided.

The star and singer of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; K. Michelle shared his opinion about what is happening in the world of R,amp;B music, and let's say he's not a fan … at all. While this is not the first time he has made his views on the subject known, this is definitely the most brazen criticism he has expressed about it.

K. Michelle posted the following message on Twitter:

“Getting up early listening to a new R,amp;B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this shit has no soul and is boring. It is played as a great lullaby. I am very confused by that. However, there are some really good singles that I listen to, but the albums lack hard work and, the less, the better, I guess. "

She continued, adding:

“I grew up with Mary J making you believe you didn't cry. I felt his pain in every way. That's the baby soulllllllll music. I have to feel you through my high THC. That lady saved me so many times through songs. This is how I want to heal people and it is difficult to make that whisper. When I sing I want you to feel every break in my heart. At the end of that song you should know me better. That is my music, my loves. "

The online response to K. Michelle's tweets has been split in half, with half of the people agreeing with her and the other half believing she is too tough on the current R,amp;B.

Roommates, what do you think?