Justin Bieber Slams hates accusing him of being in methamphetamine when he was really sick!

The singer took his platform of choice to criticize all those people who accused him of abusing methamphetamine based on his appearance! Justin Bieber wrote a long post in which he pointed out that social media users simply assumed the worst of it without considering their health problems, which were not even related to drugs.

It seems that the singer was sick and tired of people spreading all kinds of rumors about his alleged use of drugs, so he finally reveals that he has fought against Lyme disease.

Justin began his post by writing: ‘While many people said that Bieber looks like that, methamphetamine, etc. They didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Not only that, but I also had a severe case of chronic monkey that affected my skin, my brain function, my energy and my overall health. These things will be explained more in a docuseries that I will put on YouTube shortly. You can learn everything I've been fighting and COMING OUT! "

Fortunately, Justin explained that while a difficult couple of years have passed, he is now "getting the right treatment," so it's good news!

But even though it is an incurable disease at this time, Justin ended his message on a positive note, adding that "I will return and better than ever WITHOUT CAP."

Unfortunately, it seems that he still received a lot of hate after that post, so he later turned to Twitter to address it by writing: & # 39; I see many people here simply creating lies and saying they expect me to lose in everything I do. Well, I hope everyone wins. I hope that everything you want in life will happen to you. Regardless of how you feel about me, I give you back my love. "



