Justin Bieber reveals that he is fighting Lyme disease

Justin Bieber is preparing to air his next YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, but before the premiere, Justin surprised fans by revealing that he is recovering from Lyme disease.

"While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like crap, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my skin , brain function, energy and health in general, "Bieber wrote.

"These things will be explained later in a documentary series that I will put on YouTube shortly," he continued. "You can learn everything I've been fighting and overcoming! It's been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I'll be back and better than ever."

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacteria that is transmitted by ticks.