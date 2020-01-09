Justin Bieber reveals that he is fighting Lyme disease

Justin Bieber is preparing to air his next YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, but before the premiere, Justin surprised fans by revealing that he is recovering from Lyme disease.

"While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like crap, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my skin , brain function, energy and health in general, "Bieber wrote.

