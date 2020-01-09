Julianne Hough has not made a "final decision,quot; about her marriage

Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich You are not giving up yet.

As the first Dancing with the stars Pro and her husband meet face to face with continuous rumors, multiple sources tell E! The news is too early to predict how their differences will be resolved.

"Julianne and Brooks care a lot about each other," shares a source, "and adds that there is still,quot; much love and kindness "between the duo.

Explains the inside information: "They are navigating together through the ups and downs of this relationship. They prefer to deal with any problem in private because they share many friends and family and would not like to involve them in their relationship challenges … Brooks is still part of the family of Julianne and regularly spends time with (her brother) Derek".

But despite its history, a second source tells E! The news that Julianne "is not sure,quot; of married life is for her. "Brooks still has hope and believes he can overcome it," says the source.