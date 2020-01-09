Julianne Hough has not made a "final decision,quot; about her marriage

Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich You are not giving up yet.
As the first Dancing with the stars Pro and her husband meet face to face with continuous rumors, multiple sources tell E! The news is too early to predict how their differences will be resolved.
"Julianne and Brooks care a lot about each other," shares a source, "and adds that there is still,quot; much love and kindness "between the duo.
Explains the inside information: "They are navigating together through the ups and downs of this relationship. They prefer to deal with any problem in private because they share many friends and family and would not like to involve them in their relationship challenges … Brooks is still part of the family of Julianne and regularly spends time with (her brother) Derek".
But despite its history, a second source tells E! The news that Julianne "is not sure,quot; of married life is for her. "Brooks still has hope and believes he can overcome it," says the source.
The future of Julianne and Brooks as husband and wife still remains in the air, as the same source tells us: "They just want to work on this privately before making final decisions … They haven't spent much time together,quot; but they are in touch and trying to solve things. "
None of the celebrities has publicly addressed the state of their relationship, but fans began to speculate that something was wrong when Julianne got rid of her wedding ring and seemed to be going on vacation without her husband of three and a half years.
Combine it with Brooks' recent post on Instagram about embracing a "new version of me,quot; and the rumor factory began to shake.
"They have spent separate time but are not ready to share what is happening between them," a source previously shared. "They don't even know what to call it. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."
Earlier today, Julianne was seen picking up the professional athlete from the Los Angeles airport. They hugged each other with a long hug.
