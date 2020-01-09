Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, reportedly, on a break after only 2 years of marriage

%MINIFYHTML7b557c599668b801e48aa2813f7c04669% %MINIFYHTML7b557c599668b801e48aa2813f7c046610%

According to new reports, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are taking a break from their relationship after about two years of marriage. In fact, an internal report states that they have already spent time apart and that things have changed between them.

The former judge of America & # 39; s Got Talent seems to be having marital problems with her husband Brooks Laich!

The two have only been married for about two and a half years, since they were married in a very romantic ceremony in 2017.

Now, a source close to the separate pair tells E! News that ‘They have spent a separate time but are not ready to share what is happening between them. They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and emotion and they are going through something very personal. She has been very private about this moment in her life and is not making any official announcement. "

The same person said that ‘She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But some things have definitely changed in their relationship. "

Indeed, some of his fans have already noticed that Julianne no longer wears her wedding ring.

Not only that, but yesterday Brooks also shared a post in which he told his followers that he was excited to start a new chapter in his life.

They are not seen much together anymore and that includes social networks!

Usually, Julianne would appear a lot on her husband's platform, but today it is no longer the case, their last photo was shared by him in November!



