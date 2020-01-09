Joycelyn Savage reportedly turned herself in to the police and was charged with domestic assault.

Phew! The rumors of R. Kelly's rumored girlfriends, who put their feet on Instagram live last night, don't look good. Not only did Joycelyn and Azriel have their little dispute, but they did it on Kells' birthday!

We previously reported that a 24-year-old woman was arrested after the but, and ABC7 Chicago confirms that it was indeed Joycelyn Savage. Joycelyn reportedly turned herself in to the police and was charged with a minor charge of domestic assault.

The Chicago police department informed us that a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical on Wednesday afternoon, which we saw on Azriel Clary's Instagram live.

Authorities confirmed that the physical fight continued until they were separated by a third person at the scene, and the 22-year-old, who was supposed to be Azriel, was taken to Northwestern Hospital with unknown injuries.

Things got a bit confusing when Azriel took life to spill an interesting tea about the life he's been living with Joycelyn Savage and R. Kelly. Apparently, things have not been sunlight and rainbows as she was trying to portray previously.

He dropped some important bombs, including an accusation that Joycelyn had been sexually involved with her while she was a minor.

As for R. Kelly, he celebrated his 53rd birthday behind bars. A post on his Instagram account thanked his fans for being there for him and wished him a happy birthday.

We will continue to update them as the story unfolds, Roomies, so keep it locked with us!