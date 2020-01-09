Joycelyn Savage becomes the police after fighting with Azriel Clary!

After his fight with Azriel Clary online, Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly's current girlfriend, allegedly turned himself in to the police.

Initially, after the cruel fight, Joycelyn fled the scene, but police confirmed that a 24-year-old woman surrendered. No charges have yet been filed, but Azriel had said through his Instagram Live that he intended to file charges.

In the shocking recording, Azriel accused Joycelyn of having sex with a minor: she. And she is also heard telling Joycelyn several times to get a lawyer after the attack.

MTO recently reported that Azriel had moved from Kelly's Trump Tower condominium to her own place. Until yesterday, everything seemed to be fine with each other, but Azriel seems to get stronger with each step towards independence.

After the fight, Azriel was transported to Northwestern Hospital with unknown injuries. Officers are still investigating the active scene.