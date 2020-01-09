Josh Taylor takes a step towards the undisputed fight for the world title after signing with Top Rank | Boxing News





Josh Taylor holds the super lightweight titles of the WBA and the IBF

Josh Taylor has taken a big step towards an undisputed fight for the world title against José Ramírez after signing a multi-year deal with Top Rank.

The unified super lightweight world champion of Scotland has joined the same promotional team as Ramírez, who could pave the way for a highly successful battle between rival belt holders.

Taylor defeated Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final to add the WBA belt to his IBF title in October, while Ramirez has the WBC and WBO belts after a halting victory over Maurice Hooker in July.

Taylor could aim for José Ramírez for the four world titles at 140 pounds

"Josh Taylor is one of the best fighters in the world, and he is a fighter of fighting fans, a tough guy willing to fight anyone we put in front of him," said Top Rank President Bob Arum. "Whether it's José Ramírez in a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title or any of the welterweight out there, he is ready for the biggest challenges."

"I want to thank Josh's advisors at MTK Global, who have the same goal as us, which is to make him an international star."

Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, could also become a future opponent for Taylor, who is delighted to bond with Arum.

Terence Crawford is another of the top names of Top Rank

"A new year, a new decade with many new beginnings, and I'm starting this new decade with a big bang," Taylor said. "2019 was a great year for me, but 2020 seems to be even bigger and I am delighted to have signed an agreement with Top Rank and ESPN and an advisory contract with MTK Global.

"I think I am with the best team to take my career to the next level. I could not ask for a better partnership, and I know that the future looks bright with this team lighting the way."