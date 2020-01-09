Jordyn Woods talks about his fitness goals for 2020

Jordyn Woods entered 2020 full of great hopes and dreams. He asked his followers about his goals for this year, and his fans already know that he has many projects underway so far, so he will definitely have a busy year.

Jordyn managed to criticize the enemies who used to say that she is famous just for being Kylie Jenner's best friend. He managed to show everyone that after leaving behind the Kardashian clan, he was able to prosper further and make his way in life.

She is involved in many projects, and even has her own line of exercises. He also had his first leading role in a movie that is on BET.

Here is Jordyn's latest post on social media.

‘2020! What are your fitness goals? The holidays really took me out of balance, but I'm back, and I plan to be better than ever! 🖤 ​​It's worth using @ frst.place because it's always there to guide me when I don't know where to start, but when I'm not using it, cycling is my favorite form of cardio. What's yours? Jordyn captioned his post.

Fans flooded Jordyn's comments section with their responses, but also made sure to praise her and wish her all the best in this new year.

Jordyn started 2020 with lots of new photos he shared on his social networks to impress fans.

Ad

She was showing off her curves, and fans are here for that.



Post views:

0 0