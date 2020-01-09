Jonathan Scott Raves Zooey Deschanel brings out the best in him

Jonathan Scott open about your relationship with Zooey Deschanel in Thursday's episode of Today.

After Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager saying The brothers of the property Star fans were talking about the new romance, he asked: "(The) people have nothing better to talk about?"

However, he acknowledged that the relationship has been "incredible."

"What (a) way to start 2020 with a completely new path in life," he said.

Even Drew scott He admitted that he had not seen his brother "smile like that in a long time,quot; and said it is "amazing to see him so happy."

"People keep telling me, & # 39; Jonathan, you feel so alive & # 39 ;. I'm like, & # 39; was I a failure before? What happened? & # 39;" Jonathan said. "I will admit that she brings out the best in me and makes me want to be the best version of myself."

The issue arose after the stars of HGTV announced that they would launch a new magazine called To reveal. Apparently, Zooey served as a contributor to the publication.