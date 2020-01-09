John David Duggar's wife, Abbie, gives birth to a girl

Congratulations are in order for John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar!

The two lovebirds have officially welcomed their first child. Abbie (née Abbie Burnett) gave birth to a girl, Grace Annette Duggar, on Tuesday, January 7 at 3:21 a.m. The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

"Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our girl," the proud parents said in a statement through their website on Thursday. "She is a beautiful gift from God! We are very blessed that the Lord has given her to us. It is still surreal to know that we really are parents, but it is a great new adventure that we are excited to face together!"

%MINIFYHTML28e575a3acb3fe4cc10794516430fffd11% %MINIFYHTML28e575a3acb3fe4cc10794516430fffd12%

The family site also stated: "We are all so in love with this beautiful girl !!"

As fans can remember, the Counting on Partner announced that they expected in August 2019.

"We are in cloud nine about welcoming our little Duggar to the world," they told E! News in a statement. "It is really amazing to think about being parents and having a child to raise. We are grateful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to embarking on this new adventure!"