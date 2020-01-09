John Cena knows exactly what to do with his terrible Christmas gifts

Do you need to get rid of the Christmas gifts you hate? John Cena You can help with that.

During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the famous fighter talked about the "crunchy,quot; Christmas gift his father gave him and how much he wanted to destroy it. Luckily for him, that's exactly what the host Jimmy Kimmel He hired him for the audience members.

First, let's talk about your dear father's dinner gift.

As the Doolittle The actor explained: "I give gifts, I'm not a fan because my family, I have four brothers, they have their own families. I think the resources should go to the children, and instead we got into a contest of gifts to give us each other and spend money on things that none of us will use. "

Then, to avoid receiving gifts in full, Cena and the adults in his family made a pact to get gifts only for children. But Papa Cena did not follow the rules this year.