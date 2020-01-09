John Cena knows exactly what to do with his terrible Christmas gifts

Do you need to get rid of the Christmas gifts you hate? John Cena You can help with that.
During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the famous fighter talked about the "crunchy,quot; Christmas gift his father gave him and how much he wanted to destroy it. Luckily for him, that's exactly what the host Jimmy Kimmel He hired him for the audience members.
First, let's talk about your dear father's dinner gift.
As the Doolittle The actor explained: "I give gifts, I'm not a fan because my family, I have four brothers, they have their own families. I think the resources should go to the children, and instead we got into a contest of gifts to give us each other and spend money on things that none of us will use. "
Then, to avoid receiving gifts in full, Cena and the adults in his family made a pact to get gifts only for children. But Papa Cena did not follow the rules this year.
As the actor said: "He got me a gift, which he thought was very special. It's a ceramic wine bottle holder that has two revolvers. I don't live in a western ranch. I don't live in a salon."
And he did not retain his opinion for the sake of his father.
"I told him I hated him," Cena revealed. "I really wanted to destroy it 1) because it violated our trust agreement, so I wanted to give that gift to say: & # 39; I gave a gift! Merry Christmas! & # 39; as if I had done something good. But He actually did something wrong by violating the pact. And he got me a really cruel gift. "
To get all his frustration out of the holiday present, Kimmel gave the WWE alum a massive mallet to destroy other people's gifts.
First it was a bowl of pork. As the participant said about a gift she received from her sister, "I asked for a classy bowl to be able to serve my boss when I invited him, and this is what she gave me."
As for her gift, the Tuscon native made her brother autograph Neil Gaiman book. Horrified, Cena turned to the camera and said: "Lauren, your sister gave you a book signed by one of the best graphic novelists of our time and you chose the negotiation bin in Big Lots. Shame! Shame! Shame! And that's why this little pig goes to hell!
Goodbye, pork bowl. After breaking the present, the star said: "So here is a better gift. It is a John Cena action figure signed by John Cena."
Now, watch the rest of the video to see Cena smash some Christmas ornaments full of … underwear.
