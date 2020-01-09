John Cena and his girlfriend Shay show they are still getting stronger

No ring? No problem!

Shortly after ringing in the new year, Nikki Bella He made an important announcement about his love life: he is engaged! the Total fine star that previously came out John Cena For most of the last decade, he plans to marry her Dancing with the stars companion Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE fighter shared the news with her fans in a sweet Instagram post. Her ex boyfriend John has not officially commented on the news, but recently he was seen laughing and smiling with his new lady. Shay Shariatzadeh while hanging out The couple were all smiles as they walked sweetly together, arm in arm.

The couple has kept many of the details of their relationship discreet, but John spoke earlier last year about how happy he was in their new relationship. "I can say with great confidence that I am extremely happy," he revealed about his current love life.