John Cena and his girlfriend Shay show they are still getting stronger

BG017 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
No ring? No problem!
Shortly after ringing in the new year, Nikki Bella He made an important announcement about his love life: he is engaged! the Total fine star that previously came out John Cena For most of the last decade, he plans to marry her Dancing with the stars companion Artem Chigvintsev.
The former WWE fighter shared the news with her fans in a sweet Instagram post. Her ex boyfriend John has not officially commented on the news, but recently he was seen laughing and smiling with his new lady. Shay Shariatzadeh while hanging out The couple were all smiles as they walked sweetly together, arm in arm.
The couple has kept many of the details of their relationship discreet, but John spoke earlier last year about how happy he was in their new relationship. "I can say with great confidence that I am extremely happy," he revealed about his current love life.
As for Nikki, he has found the love of his life and he is not in a hurry to walk down that hall where he shared The Fine Podcast. First, she wants to enjoy being a fiancee. "I'm super excited, although everything went very fast … I will definitely take my time to get married," he shared. "That was the only thing I said to Artem: I thought, & # 39; I don't want to plan a wedding in the short term. I really want to take our time to get engaged and just soak it." But I'm extremely, very happy. "
While he knows that the news may have been a bit quick, he can't help talking about how prepared he is to take on the role of wife. "Artem just taught me that love has no rules. It really doesn't have them," Nikki shared. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that, when you can love."
It's nice to see that both John and Nikki have found their happiness forever.
