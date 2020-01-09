Jofra Archer is likely to play for England in the third test after the injury ends James Anderson's tour | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML9289f1bb25a38fa9195f62fff628cb709% %MINIFYHTML9289f1bb25a38fa9195f62fff628cb7010%

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton say Jofra Archer is the most likely replacement for the injured James Anderson

England's pacemaker Jofra Archer is the most likely replacement for the injured James Anderson if he can prove his physical condition before the third test against South Africa, says Michael Atherton.

Archer, 24, missed the victory of the tourists in the series in Cape Town for an elbow injury, but after a successful examination he returns to the dispute after confirmation that Anderson will fly home due to a rib injury.

England will monitor the progress of both Archer and fast bowler Mark Wood (intercostal injury) in the coming days and will have time to make a decision, and the third test will not begin until Thursday, January 16.

Somerset sailor, Craig Overton, will remain with the team as a cover and the all-terrain Chris Woakes is also available, but former England captain Mike Atherton says he will opt for Archer's selection.

"It has been a long time since England was in Port Elizabeth, but if the field has not changed since the last time they were there and since we played, it is a fairly slow and flat coastal surface, so I would say you would want the extra zipper, so Archer would seem the most likely replacement, "said Atherton.

"He has made three sets of five wicket in seven test games, so that would be the obvious change; the other change they will consider is whether he will bring Jack Leach to Dom Bess."

"Bess really came in because Leach was not well and it cannot be argued that he has done enough to keep his place with a pair and a wicket in a five-day field, if Leach is fit. If Leach was completely fit, I will probably go for Leach. I would go back to the man they considered their main spinner. "

Sky Sports Cricket expert Nasser Hussain agrees that Archer, who has taken 30 wickets at 27.40 in his test race to date, is at the top of the selection list.

"If Jofra is completely fit, he would put it straight," Hussain said. "He has three sets of five wicket in seven test games; he got five for in the last game he played. The launch of Port Elizabeth is pretty flat and you also want that extra pace."

4:03 The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands. The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands.

"Then, if he's completely fit, he would go with Archer back. If he's hesitating in any way, Chris Woakes is now completely fit. He's an exceptional cricketer."

"Mark Wood has a history of injuries and if he is in pain, I would like him to do much more work before he returns to a really tough test match on a flat field. You may want to save Wood, if you can overcome everything., for the Wanderers in a faster pitch. "

Meanwhile, Anderson faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines due to his rib injury, a cruel blow after the England test leader of all time has struggled to return to the side after a calf problem.

The 37-year-old man said on Twitter that he expects the injury to heal "in a few weeks,quot; and Atherton said this last setback in no way signals the end of the veteran sailor's career.

"With great players in general, and Jimmy Anderson is a great cricketer, you tend not to discard them because they are a bit different from your usual players, so they have large reserves of desire and all the things they will need to come back again," he reflected.

"It's a very unusual injury. I really can't remember a fast bowler who came out with a broken rib. But I wouldn't rule it out. I thought he looked at his best level in Newlands compared to Centurion, where it wasn't surprising. He needed running after such a long absence and showed what England missed in that game. "

1:26 Nasser Hussain says that anyone who discards James Anderson after the sailor's last setback is wrong Nasser Hussain says that anyone who discards James Anderson after the sailor's last setback is wrong

Hussain agrees that Anderson, only the ninth man to win 150 test caps, has much more to offer.

"It's very disappointing for him," he said. "I saw him on the court the other day and was trying to solve his body language if it was a case of & # 39; I'm in pain & # 39; or if it was & # 39; I'm so frustrated after what I did. To return to this situation and here we go again. " I think it was a combination of both.

"After all the work he has done, he has to go and do the job again. But fortunately, in a fun way, it is a broken rib. He will have four or six weeks off and he will return. Some people are discarding it. Never discard. to Jimmy Anderson. "

