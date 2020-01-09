Joey King and Logan Browning appointed ambassadors for the SAG 2020 Awards

This year, the Screen Actors Guild Awards bring power to the girls!

Actresses Joey king Y Logan Browning He will be doing the honors of being this year's ambassadors for the show. They will follow the steps of Blackish& # 39; s Yara Shahidi who made the honors for the 25th annual ceremony in 2019. As amabassadors this year, the two will have the honor of participating in several events prior to the SAG Awards and will give people a look at the show through their own publications in social networks. .

They will also share exclusive details before the big night. Everything from the production of the show to the scoop on how the stars are preparing for their night in the spotlight.

"Our union is a great A $$ deal for us as actors! I respect SAGAFTRA very much and thank you very much. I am incredibly honored to be appointed Ambassador for 2020 @SAGawards !!" Logan has shared on Instagram. "I can't wait to attend for the first time!"