Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on an injured finger, Philadelphia 76ers confirm | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and will undergo surgery on Friday, the team announced before Thursday night's game against the Boston Celtics.

The club said Embiid will be reevaluated in one or two weeks. Embiid will have additional consultations with doctors to discover the rehabilitation steps.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown considered the situation as one of those you can't control.















Joel Embiid dominated the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 31 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-109 victory on Christmas Day



"We've been through a lot. Things like this, you just keep going," Brown told reporters before Thursday's game. "I try to look at the thing and think & # 39; what is best for him and his future? & # 39; … So he is hurt and we move on."

Brown said the lineup will be adjusted and veteran Al Horford will see a lot of time in the center. He also said that this is not a time for someone to feel sorry for what happened.

"No one is crying," Brown said. "This is not an unfortunate moment for our players."

Embiid was injured during the first quarter of the Sixers' victory Monday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder. At one point, his finger was pointing in a grotesque direction, but then he returned to the game with his finger stuck to the next digit and played 32 minutes.

Embiid had already been ruled out for the game against Boston before Thursday's diagnosis. The 76ers won the game 109-98.

He said the injury hindered him against the Thunder, but he wanted to help his team break a run of four consecutive losses.

"It was pretty bad," Embiid said of the pain. "Basically, I could only play with one hand. It was really bad. But in the middle of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure I did my best to get a victory, and I was glad to get a victory." ".

In 31 games, he's averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.

