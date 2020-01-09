Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star needs surgery after tearing the ligament of the left hand

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on Friday after suffering a tear of the radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand.

Embiid, who was already ruled out of Thursday's NBA showdown against the Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics, will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks.

The All-Star dislocated his left ring finger in the first quarter of Monday's 120-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Embiid continued and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Philadelphia.

"Suddenly, we are different," 76ers head coach Brett Brown said before Thursday's game. "We are simply different. I see this as an opportunity.

"Nobody is crying. This is not a moment & # 39; woe to me & # 39 ;, not for me at all. And not for my players. We will take what we have and what we have, I love it."

Embiid has been averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Eastern Conference contenders, the 76ers (24-14) this season.