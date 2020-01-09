Joe Giudice apparently sends mixed signals, hiding and talking about wife Teresa, the same day!

More than three weeks after Teresa and Joe Giudice hinted at their separation, it seems that the man is throwing some subtle shadow at his separated wife! But that's not all since fans are quite confused!

The reason is that Joe sent some mixed signals, in regards to his relationship with Teresa, by ignoring and congratulating the mother of his four daughters the same day!

At the same time, his words might not be a shadow at all, but rather anguish over their separation!

It all started with Teresa posting a photo on her Instagram page that showed her testing the Bella Brow eyebrow kit on a model!

According to the publication of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe risked misunderstanding when he wrote a confusing comment that said: "My working wife or was ♥♥♥♥."

Fans were instantly perplexed to read it, and one asked, "Or was it?"

Was it really an aggressive passive attack or genuine regret over the fact that she is no longer his wife?

While this comment sent serious mixed signals, a post of yours that followed, no!

What Joe did was publish a photo of Teresa using her new beauty product, apparently trying to promote it for her by urging her followers to go to the Home Shopping Network and see her ‘hot mom Teresa (fire emojis).

At the same time, this is not even the first time Joe gets excited about Teresa after the separation.

Just a couple of days ago, he ran on a picture of her in a sunken dress, and wrote: "Hot mommy looks good baby ❤️❤️❤️".

It definitely doesn't sound like something someone would say to your ex, right?

Maybe your marriage still has a chance after all!



