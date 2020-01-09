Jimmy Butler rates TJ Warren as & # 39; garbage & # 39; after a confrontation in the Heat victory over Pacers | NBA News

Jimmy Butler called TJ Warren "trash,quot; after the expulsion of the Pacers striker after they both shared a confrontation on the court in Miami's victory over Indiana.

In the middle of the Heat, beating the Pacers 38-23 in the third quarter on the way to a 122-108 defeat, Butler exchanged punches, words and gestures with Warren of Indiana, who was expelled.

Butler threw kisses at Warren when the Pacers moved away from the court.

Jimmy Butler of Miami Heat says the forward of the Indiana Pacers, T.J. Warren 'is not in his league' after the couple faced during the 122-108 Miami victory



"I mean, for me, I think it's hard for him because I can protect him and he can't protect me," Butler said.

"At the end of the day, that comes down to that. I think you just have to take care of your mouth in certain situations. There is some nonsense that you just don't say as a man. He has to see me next time because I feel what he said was really disrespectful. .

"It's all good because we will see them again. I am not afraid of anyone. He is talking about & # 39; we are going to fight, this, that & # 39; is what it is for me. Not even in my league, in nowhere near me. If I were his coach, he would never put me on again. Like, no, put someone else on me, because every time we play I will tear his ass. It's rubbish. "

Speaking in NBA TV Crunchtime After the game, the analyst and former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell said: "These two teams have history. I played for the Pacers. We didn't like the Miami Heat. When you play for certain organizations there are certain teams that you simply don't have." . T like. "

In Handles, Channing Frye breaks the confrontation between Jimmy Butler and J Warren during Miami's victory over Indiana



"There is no way, the next time the Heat and the Pacers play, that Nate MacMillan does not put TJ Warren against Jimmy Butler. Hopefully Warren controls himself and is a physical competition between the two boys."

"But Jimmy Butler simply left the gauntlet calling the man & # 39; trash & # 39; and telling MacMillan not to let Warren keep him anymore.

"I love it. This is what the NBA used to be. You are playing for a prize and competing. You want to look at a guy face to face and say," I'm not only better than you, but my team is better than your team ".

