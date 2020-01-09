Jewel thanks fans for educating her about dolphins amid a violent reaction

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The success creator of the & # 39; Silly games & # 39; She is under fire after posing images of herself riding dolphins in an animal rehabilitation center during a vacation in the Grand Cayman Islands.

Singer Jewel kilcher She is thanking fans for educating her after causing a stir by posting images of herself riding dolphins on vacation.

The creator of "Foolish Games" successes recently went on vacation to the Grand Cayman Islands and shared photos of his holiday activities on Instagram, including photos with his son Kase at an animal rehabilitation center, where he can be seen riding dolphins

"There was a dolphin for each foot, its nose pressed comfortably in each arch," the publication captioned. "I started to lie down in the water, and they approached and pressed their noses against my feet and then began to haul! Slide to see how they lift me first and then throw me … like that. A lot. Fun. These animals are so intelligent they are kind and playful (sic) … what an honor to spend the day with them and their trainers … "

But fans rushed to share their dismay at the 45-year-old images.

"You must look at the Dolphin Project and see how the Beautiful Dolphins are stolen and sacrificed for profit," wrote one commentator. "ANIMALS ARE NOT OUR PROPERTY OR OUR ENTERTAINMENT."

A representative of The Dolphin Project also intervened, writing: "Thank you for being so vocal on this subject! Yes, unfortunately, this is not a true rehabilitation center. Many round dolphins falsely advertise under names like that (sic)."

Jewel finally addressed the protest, noting that she has been "educated" on the subject.

"Hello everyone, I have been educated by you about dolphins and I love hearing your comments," he wrote. "I totally agree that animals should not be taken from their families … I support facilities that accommodate animals harmed for rehabilitation and education."