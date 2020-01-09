Jenna Dewan says her daughter Everly is already planning her sister's arrival!

The pregnant actress revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, is super excited to become an older sister! Apparently, he has been seriously preparing for this important role in his life and his mother finds him adorable!

Everly is even ready to help her mother when her little sister cries!

Yesterday, while attending the FOX Winter All-Star Party during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association, he talked to HollywoodLife and told the news media that & # 39; he just told me this morning that: & # 39; I am preparing for that baby to cry all the time. I was so grown-up (from her) and she asked me if the baby cries at night that I could get out of bed and go to sing a song. "

Jenna mentioned that it was a very sweet moment before talking about the seriousness with which Everly has been taking her future role as an older sister.

‘So, she's already getting ready and excited. She is old enough to understand that she will have responsibilities and that she is an older sister. He is taking it very seriously. "

As the fans of the star know, this will be Jenna's second daughter and second daughter.

However, she is the first with her current boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

Everly's father is none other than fellow actor Channing Tatum, who is Jenna's ex-husband.

The big announcement that she was pregnant for the second time was made in September and it was also when she got excited about her boyfriend, Steve, writing in her post that it was a "gift from above."

Coming Becoming a mother is simply the best and the most incredible thing that has happened to me. @stevekazee, you are a gift from above and could not be more excited to expand our family together … "he wrote at that time.



