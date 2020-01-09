Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer has all the elements of a success

Saif Ali Khan has nailed the character of being a carefree guy for years, be it Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste or more recently Cocktail. Saif's next film, Jawaani Jaaneman, has him playing a casanova without apologizing for his extravagant life, until the story takes a sharp turn. The creators of the film released the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman this afternoon and it is a total explosion. Saif plays a careless middle-aged man, who refuses to grow up, debutant Alaya F. who plays a sexy young woman who turns out to be her daughter and Tabu with a hippie atmosphere that completes this rather dysfunctional family.

The trailer makes people laugh, hoot and empathize with the plight of a male son who finally grows up after his 21-year-old daughter appears at home. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie trailer will surely make the audience wait for the movie to appear longer. If you haven't seen it yet, take it right here.