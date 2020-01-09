January transfer window: offers made | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdb4d58b1d9191a3c4fb495e54e31b8b49% %MINIFYHTMLdb4d58b1d9191a3c4fb495e54e31b8b410%

All January transfers of the English and Scottish leagues







%MINIFYHTMLdb4d58b1d9191a3c4fb495e54e31b8b411% %MINIFYHTMLdb4d58b1d9191a3c4fb495e54e31b8b412%

Who has your team signed? Who has been sent? All the ins and outs of the January transfer window.

Keep up with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership right here.

Do not forget our daily Transfer Live blog to know the latest movements, rumors and the latest transfers from around the world.

January the 8th

Championship

Scott Sinclair (Celtic to Preston North End) – Not Revealed

League One

Liam Kelly (Feyenoord to Oxford United) – Loan

Nathan Holland (West Ham to Oxford United) – Loan

Carlton Morris (Norwich to MK Dons) – Loan

Scottish Premier League

Akin Famewo (Norwich to St Mirren) – Loan

Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City to Livingston) – Loan

January 7th

Premier league

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea to Aston Villa) – Loan

Championship

Rhian Brewster – (Liverpool to Swansea) – Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro – (Wolves to Fulham) – Not disclosed

League One

Jack Taylor (Barnet to Peterborough) – Initial rate of £ 500,000

Josh Barrett (Reading Bristol Rovers) – Not Revealed

Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley to Portsmouth) – Loan

League two

Anthony Glennon (Burnley to Grimsby) – Loan

Scottish Premier League

Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland to Aberdeen) – Not disclosed

JANUARY 6

Premier league

Joe Hardy (Brentford to Liverpool) – Not disclosed

Championship

Marcel Ritzmaier (Wolfsberger AC to Barnsley) – Not disclosed

League One

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Derby to Bristol Rovers) – Loan

Callum Connolly (Everton to Fleetwood) – Loan

Muhammadu Faal (Enfield to Bolton) – Not disclosed

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Bromley to Portsmouth) – Not disclosed

Ethan Hamilton (Manchester United to Bolton) – Loan

Luke McCullough (No connection to Tranmere)

George Thomason (Longbridge Town to Bolton) – Not disclosed

League two

Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury to Swindon) – Not disclosed

Joe Leesley (Harrogate to Stevenage) – Loan

Carl Piergianni (Salford to Oldham) – Loan

January 4

League two

Jevani Brown (Colchester to Forest Green Rovers) – Loan

January 3

Premier league

Jack Rodwell (Unattached to Sheffield United) – Free

Championship

Herbie Kane (Liverpool to Hull City) – Loan

Lukas Nmecha (Manchester City to Middlesbrough) – Loan

Kieran Dowell (Everton to Wigan) – Loan

League One

Aji Alese (West Ham to Accrington) – Extension Loan

Seny Dieng (QPR to Doncaster) – Loan extension

Reece Brown (Huddersfield to Peterborough) – Loan

Alex Woodyard – (Peterborough to Tranmere) – Loan

League two

Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City to Plymouth) – Loan

Alfie May (Doncaster to Cheltenham) – Not disclosed

JANUARY 2

Championship

Patrick Roberts (Manchester City to Middlesbrough) – Loan

Steve Seddon (Birmingham to Portsmouth) – Loan

Andre Green (Aston Villa to Charlton) – Loan

League two

Toumani Diagouraga (Swindon to Morecambe) – Free

Christian N & # 39; Guessan (Burnley to Oldham) – Loan

Ryan Cooney (Burnley to Morecambe) – Loan

Adam Phillips (Burnley to Morecambe) – Loan

Lawrence Vigouroux (No connection to Leyton Orient) – Free

JANUARY 1ST

Premier league

Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg to Liverpool) – £ 7.25m

League One

Peter Clarke (Fleetwood to Tranmere) – Free

Jordan Thorniley (Wednesday from Sheffield to Blackpool) – Not disclosed

League two

Elliott Watt (Lobos a Carlisle) – Loan