January transfer window: offers made | Soccer news

All January transfers of the English and Scottish leagues
Last update: 01/09/20 10:25 am
Who has your team signed? Who has been sent? All the ins and outs of the January transfer window.
Keep up with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership right here.
January the 8th
Championship
Scott Sinclair (Celtic to Preston North End) – Not Revealed
League One
Liam Kelly (Feyenoord to Oxford United) – Loan
Nathan Holland (West Ham to Oxford United) – Loan
Carlton Morris (Norwich to MK Dons) – Loan
Scottish Premier League
Akin Famewo (Norwich to St Mirren) – Loan
Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City to Livingston) – Loan
January 7th
Premier league
Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea to Aston Villa) – Loan
Championship
Rhian Brewster – (Liverpool to Swansea) – Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro – (Wolves to Fulham) – Not disclosed
League One
Jack Taylor (Barnet to Peterborough) – Initial rate of £ 500,000
Josh Barrett (Reading Bristol Rovers) – Not Revealed
Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley to Portsmouth) – Loan
League two
Anthony Glennon (Burnley to Grimsby) – Loan
Scottish Premier League
Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland to Aberdeen) – Not disclosed
JANUARY 6
Premier league
Joe Hardy (Brentford to Liverpool) – Not disclosed
Championship
Marcel Ritzmaier (Wolfsberger AC to Barnsley) – Not disclosed
League One
Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Derby to Bristol Rovers) – Loan
Callum Connolly (Everton to Fleetwood) – Loan
Muhammadu Faal (Enfield to Bolton) – Not disclosed
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Bromley to Portsmouth) – Not disclosed
Ethan Hamilton (Manchester United to Bolton) – Loan
Luke McCullough (No connection to Tranmere)
George Thomason (Longbridge Town to Bolton) – Not disclosed
League two
Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury to Swindon) – Not disclosed
Joe Leesley (Harrogate to Stevenage) – Loan
Carl Piergianni (Salford to Oldham) – Loan
January 4
League two
Jevani Brown (Colchester to Forest Green Rovers) – Loan
January 3
Premier league
Jack Rodwell (Unattached to Sheffield United) – Free
Championship
Herbie Kane (Liverpool to Hull City) – Loan
Lukas Nmecha (Manchester City to Middlesbrough) – Loan
Kieran Dowell (Everton to Wigan) – Loan
League One
Aji Alese (West Ham to Accrington) – Extension Loan
Seny Dieng (QPR to Doncaster) – Loan extension
Reece Brown (Huddersfield to Peterborough) – Loan
Alex Woodyard – (Peterborough to Tranmere) – Loan
League two
Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City to Plymouth) – Loan
Alfie May (Doncaster to Cheltenham) – Not disclosed
JANUARY 2
Championship
Patrick Roberts (Manchester City to Middlesbrough) – Loan
Steve Seddon (Birmingham to Portsmouth) – Loan
Andre Green (Aston Villa to Charlton) – Loan
League two
Toumani Diagouraga (Swindon to Morecambe) – Free
Christian N & # 39; Guessan (Burnley to Oldham) – Loan
Ryan Cooney (Burnley to Morecambe) – Loan
Adam Phillips (Burnley to Morecambe) – Loan
Lawrence Vigouroux (No connection to Leyton Orient) – Free
JANUARY 1ST
Premier league
Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg to Liverpool) – £ 7.25m
League One
Peter Clarke (Fleetwood to Tranmere) – Free
Jordan Thorniley (Wednesday from Sheffield to Blackpool) – Not disclosed
League two
Elliott Watt (Lobos a Carlisle) – Loan
