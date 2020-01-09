Jamie Murray regrets the "ridiculous,quot; foul while Britain loses in the ATP Cup | Tennis news

"I lost that shot basically at the top of the net, which was ridiculous."

















Jamie Murray had to regret a lost setback in the decisive tie-break against Australia in the ATP Cup

Jamie Murray had to regret a "ridiculous,quot; lack of setback when Britain went down to Australia 2-1 in a dramatic quarterfinals of the ATP Cup.

Murray and Joe Salisbury had four game points, but they did not take a risk when Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur achieved the decisive double to win 3-6, 6-3, 18-16.

There was an intense encounter before Australia finally prevailed to advance to the semifinals and a meeting with Belgium or Spain.

But Murray had to regret a blow at the top of the net that sailed a lot in an epic tiebreaker

"I lost that shot basically at the top of the net, which was ridiculous," he said. "We endured and we did well. We just couldn't get to the last point. Yes, we lost. I mean, that was it."

Dan Evans beat Alex de Minaur in a marathon contest

Earlier, Dan Evans had defeated De Minaur in the first singles match to force the decisive doubles competition into a marathon competition that lasted three hours and 23 minutes.

"That's why I play sports for occasions like that. I enjoyed it," Evans said. "It hurt a little, but I enjoyed every minute of it.

"I hope everyone in the crowd has enjoyed it too. I was proud to put a point on the board for the boys and obviously we didn't, but hopefully to go out and get the victory and win the tie, but that's the way it is." .

1:29 Kyrgios said the victory over Britain was "unreal,quot; Kyrgios said the victory over Britain was "unreal,quot;

Kyrgios claimed the dramatic victory classified as one of the best moments of his career.

Australia had to wait to celebrate, with Britain questioning whether Kyrgios' service landed on the service line after Salisbury lost a setback in Australia's fifth game point, but once it was confirmed that De Minaur and Kyrgios collapsed in a hug on the court.

"It was unreal," said Kyrgios on the ATP Cup website. "The adrenaline has been exhausted and I am exhausted after that game. It was amazing."

"Today was probably one of the best moments of my career, definitely. Just getting to the semifinal, the first ATP Cup in that kind of fashion, was quite special … we really take care of each other, and (our teammates team) were really so excited to be able to pass. "

