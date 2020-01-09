Jamie Foxx took a training class for women and is still recovering

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
It is never too early to achieve those fitness goals for the new year.
Among his many talents, Jamie Foxx He is also known for keeping his body in perfect condition. During his appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show, Ellen Degeneres He took this perfect opportunity to embarrass Jamie a little by mentioning how good he is. The host showed a brief clip of Jamie doing pull-ups in front of a sunset, and revealed the part of his body that is severely lacking.
"2020 I have to make legs, I never make legs. Because you know that brothers don't make legs," he joked about his toned physique. "No, no, no. We're big at the top but a little small at the bottom. As if I could hit you, but I can't chase you." Ellen didn't let it go that easy, but let Jamie have a hilarious story up her sleeve.
"I don't see many blacks making legs. I once made legs once in 2019 and took one of those kinds of female squats, a burn in the butt," he revealed. "Where they are all day, and I couldn't. I don't have calves." While it can be all fun and games when it comes to his own athletics, he revealed that he is not the only athlete in the family. Jamie is actually the basketball coach of his youngest daughter.
"My youngest daughter is 5 & # 39; 8,quot; and is 11 years old. At first he did not like basketball because he plays in the team of all the children and the children would not pass the ball, "he explained." But then, 16 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks later and win the game. She is now like going to ".
As for his future as a Foxx coach, it doesn't seem likely that he will change his film roles for a clipboard in the short term. "I trained once, but I don't think they have me back," he explained. "I get a little excited and I get on the court, because I don't think they can listen to me, so I'm going to the court, so I'm on the road. And the referee came over and said: & # 39; I love it Django but you have to leave the court & # 39; ", he shared.
Better luck next time, Jamie!
