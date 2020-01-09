Jamie Foxx took a training class for women and is still recovering

It is never too early to achieve those fitness goals for the new year.

Among his many talents, Jamie Foxx He is also known for keeping his body in perfect condition. During his appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show, Ellen Degeneres He took this perfect opportunity to embarrass Jamie a little by mentioning how good he is. The host showed a brief clip of Jamie doing pull-ups in front of a sunset, and revealed the part of his body that is severely lacking.

"2020 I have to make legs, I never make legs. Because you know that brothers don't make legs," he joked about his toned physique. "No, no, no. We're big at the top but a little small at the bottom. As if I could hit you, but I can't chase you." Ellen didn't let it go that easy, but let Jamie have a hilarious story up her sleeve.