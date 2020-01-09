James Tavernier says the Rangers need a final cup mentality in the title race | Soccer news

Tavernier: "We have to get three points every week and take it directly to the cable,quot;

















Rangers captain James Tavernier is urging his teammates to treat all their remaining games as a cup final while trying to fight for the league title away from the Celtic champions

James Tavernier says the Rangers will treat all their remaining games as cup finals while trying to overthrow Celtic and win the Scottish Premier League.

The Rangers can go one point above Celtic at the top of the table if they win their game in the hand, after the excellent 2-1 victory last month in the Old Firm game.

Speaking during the club's warm weather training camp in Dubai, Captain Tavernier said Sky sports news The Rangers' goal is to try to win each of their 19 remaining league games this season.

"We have to take that (win at Celtic Park) and keep pushing and keep working hard," said the Rangers captain.

"We have to take things game by game. We have to be humble and we must approach each game as if it were a cup final."

"I think the consistency is there for us this season, so we have to take it game by game and approach each game as if we were playing Celtic."

"We have to get three points every week and take it to the end."

& # 39; We are in an excellent position & # 39;

The Rangers were defeated by Celtic in the December League Cup final, but with the Ibrox team still in three competitions, Tavernier says there's a lot left for the team to play.

"I think we are definitely on the right track," he said.

"We are in the last 32 of the Europa League, which is obviously a great achievement. We are where we want to be in the race for the title."

"It is unfortunate that we have not obtained the silver in the final of the cup, but we are still in the Scottish Cup and we play against Stranraer (in the fourth round), so we are in an excellent position at the moment."

"We just have to keep working hard and move on."