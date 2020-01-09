James Harden and Trae Young become the first players to record double triples of 40 points in the same game | NBA News

James Harden and Trae Young became the first players to record double triples of 40 points in the same game in the Houston Rockets victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden had 41 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive triple double, while Young responded with 42 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds when the Rockets ran out of 122-115 winners.

He was Harden's 44th triple double in his career and his 15th double double of 40 points, the second highest in NBA history. Young's return was his sixth 40-point game, his second triple double of the season and the first triple double of 40 points in the history of the Hawks.















Harden's first big quarter gave Houston an advantage that seemed safe. His failures helped give Atlanta a chance.

The Houston guard ran off the blocks with 22 points in the first quarter. Young kept up, arriving at halftime with 21 points.

Second-year guard Young scored 21 points in the second half as Atlanta reduced a deficit of 20 points to four in the third quarter, but a 12-2 run allowed the Rockets to resist the Atlanta load.

Harden more than made up for the absence of Russell Westbrook, his usual backcourt partner. Rockets coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni had a sure answer when asked before the game about the impact of Westbrook's recovery.

"Just more James," said D & # 39; Antoni.

It was a sure prediction. Harden abused the Hawks with his combination of triples and units. Atlanta's most frequent response was to commit a foul, and made 19 of 23 free throws.

The Hawks approached three within the last quarter, the last time in 118-115 with two free throws by Alex Len. Harden sank four free throws in the last 10.4 seconds to seal the victory.

"They made shots," Harden said. "We missed shots. They are a fighting team."

The Hawks have the worst record in the NBA (8-30), but Young was excited about his team's efforts against Houston.

"We have many of our healthy boys," Young said. "We just have to figure out how to close the games."

