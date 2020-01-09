Jameela Jamil drags Khloe Kardashian again after promoting a flat-bellied product in her IG: "Is she poor?"

It turns out that the war between Jameela Jamil and Khloe Kardashian is not over! After the actress previously dragged the reality star for her harmful promotion of a flat-bellied product, Jameela now feels that Khloe hasn't learned anything since she did it again!

Therefore, the star of The Good Place went to Instagram and Twitter to once again criticize the celebration of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for their new announcement of Flat Tummy Shakes.

In a legend, Jameela mockingly asked: "Is she poor?", Referring, of course, to the fact that despite having already a lot of money, Khloe does not miss the opportunity to promote any sponsor who approaches her.

As for the post that bothered her, she shows Khloe in the gym, holding the milkshake and in the caption, says: & # 39; Ok … I've posted with @ flattummyco & # 39; s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help make your belly flat again. Trust me, guys … Go get a 25% discount on the same shakes I drink. "

In response, Jameela retweeted Khloe's post, writing next to her: "Blah, blah, blast, eating disorder culture, blah, blah."

As mentioned earlier, he made sure his Instagram followers knew it too, so he posted his own tweet there again, with the title: "IS IT POOR?"

The fans of the actress know very well how frank she is in matters related to body positivity, so it is not surprising that this time she has not retained anything!

Jameela is obviously not a big fan of the Kardashians and has made it very clear in the past by harshly criticizing them and their harmful advertising of weight loss products, which she considers "irresponsible,quot; as many people admire them.



