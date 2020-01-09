Jake Trueman backs Wayne Bennett to continue with England despite Britain's rebuff | Rugby League News





Jake Trueman saw no action during the tour of Great Britain

Jake Trueman has no grudge against Wayne Bennett for not having played him on the tour of Great Britain and hopes he will be re-elected as England coach.

The 20-year-old Castleford midfielder toured New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the fall without playing a game, despite being fit for all four.

Bennett had hinted that all the marginal players stayed out of the three games in New Zealand that would play at the end of the tour against the Kumuls, but in the end they kept faith with regular media Gareth Widdop and Jackson Hastings, leaving Trueman As a spectator once. plus.

"I could see it coming," Trueman said. "I thought I would stay with the same team and see if they could fix it, but they disemboweled me for not playing."

Britain lost all four tests on its end of season tour

Leeds' endman, Ash Handley, was also ignored for the game at Port Moresby, despite flying 10,000 miles to join the injury squad, and Bennett received new criticism after tourists returned home with four four-game losses. .

Bennett, who turned 70 on New Year's Day, now has no contract with the Rugby Football League and is awaiting the outcome of a review currently being conducted by executive director Ralph Rimmer and rugby director Kevin Sinfield.

Bennett's future must be resolved in time for the next RFL board meeting on February 6 and Trueman believes he should remain in charge of the Ash Series this year and the 2021 World Cup.

I was thinking that I could be a bit miserable but I was like one of the boys, it was a class to be trained. Jake Trueman about Wayne Bennett

"I loved Wayne Bennett," Trueman said. "I learned a lot from him and he is also a good guy."

"I could see where people came from outside, but he is a great coach and everyone really likes them."

"I would definitely say he's misunderstood. I was thinking he might be a bit miserable, but he was like one of the boys, it was a class to be trained."

Trueman and Castleford face Toronto in their first Super League game on February 2, live on Sky Sports

Trueman insists that he benefited from touring and Castleford coach Daryl Powell agrees, although he insists that his player should have been given the chance against Papua New Guinea.

"I saw no reason not to put it there," Powell said. "Coaches get nervous when you're not winning games, so I could understand."

"But I don't think they have anything to lose to be honest. I would have played it in that game."

"But he got something out of that. He came back with a little more about him from a confidence perspective, so he learned some things."

Danny Richardson will partner with Trueman halfway after joining from St Helens

Powell hopes that the signing of a new half-turn partner, Danny Richardson, who has replaced Luke Gale, will help the 2018 Young Player of the Year begin in 2020 and Trueman says the signs are promising.

"I only had a week off because Jamie Ellis was injured and we had no other halves," he said.

"It was probably a good thing for Danny and I to try to build a structure together."

"He looks pretty good in training. He's the kind of half that suits me, he's dominant and controls the game, a bit like Galey."

"It's what we've lost in the last two years and that should free me a little to play."