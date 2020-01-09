Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: Logan Paul's younger brother promises revenge on KSI | Boxing News





Jake Paul and AnEsonGib fight on January 30 in Miami

Jake Paul described AnEsonGib as a "doormat,quot; before avenging his brother's defeat to KSI when YouTuber's boxing rivalries reached a new level.

Briton AnEsonGib playfully pushed Jake Paul during his first showdown Wednesday night at a press conference before fighting on January 30 in Miami on the billboard of Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler.

It will be the second professional boxing match between YouTuber's rivals promoted by Eddie Hearn, after KSI's victory over Jake's older brother, Logan Paul, in November.

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib get physical

"Gib is a doormat for me," said Jake Paul. "Something to clean my shoes, on the way to avenge my brother.

"My brother lost due to a two-point deduction. It was a controversial victory for KSI. But I have a different mindset. After beating Gib, KSI will get the smoke. That's where this goes."

"I have fallen in love with sport and it is an honor to be in the same letter as the legends."

"I hope to knock out this big-nosed boy. That's the game plan."

Logan Paul (L) and Jake Paul

They will make their professional debut, but they both have some experience in the ring as fans against other YouTubers: Jake Paul beat KSI's younger brother, Deji, and AnEsonGib has boxed twice.

Jake Paul, for this next fight, is being trained by former world champion & # 39; Sugar & # 39; Shane Mosley in the iconic Big Bear mountains.

AnEsonGib is trained by Viddal Riley, who previously supervised KSI for his victory against Logan Paul.

Mosley said: "Jake really wants to knock out KSI because he's really mad. But Gib is standing in front of him."

"Gib has energy, but that won't work with Jake. I think Jake stops him in the third round, but maybe before."

Riley replied: "Jake is a better fighter than Logan. So Gib has to be better than KSI. Shane can't fight for Jake. Can Jake do what Shane is teaching him?"

AnEsonGib and his coach Viddal Riley

A discussion broke out about their respective followers on social networks.

Jake Paul said, "You look nervous. Are you nervous? You look scared of your posture."

AnEsonGib replied: "The platform of man has fallen. All his social networks have fallen."

Jake Paul replied: "My mother has more Instagram followers than you."

AnEsonGib said: "Where are your 20 million followers?"

The dispute concluded with Jake Paul saying: "This is the real world. You will be trapped like YouTuber for the rest of your life."

Moments before his confrontation became physical, AnEsonGib shouted on stage: "You are being knocked down repeatedly and stopped!"

Jake Paul said: "Judgment Day is coming."