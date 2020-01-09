Jack Grealish will deliver fireworks from England, says Carlton Cole | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6861d8ca72587233009bffccba4827d59% %MINIFYHTML6861d8ca72587233009bffccba4827d510%

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole believes that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will deliver fireworks to England in the near future.

Cole, who is currently a coach at West Ham, and sports presenter Sam Quek spoke at the Kings of the Premier League to select your team of the month.

Grealish was instrumental in Villa's 1-1 draw against Leicester in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Wednesday night and has been in good shape for the Dean Smith team this season.

He stood out particularly during the congested December with goals against Manchester United, Leicester, Southampton and Burnley, in addition to creating the winner against Norwich.

When asked if the 24-year-old could be selected on the Gareth Southgate team for Euro 2020, Cole replied: "Yes, but for it to be completely effective, the team has to be built around it. It's so good." .

"So that's why I think it's been a problem for Southgate. Let (Grealish) mature until you're ready to take a team to that level and that's when you'll see the fireworks."

Jack Grealish celebrates Villa 2-1 victory over Burnley

Meanwhile, Quek also praised another young English midfielder: "Todd Cantwell has been brilliant for Norwich. Everyone was looking at Teemu Pukki at the beginning of the season, but Cantwell is handling the threads now.

"Because (Norwich is) in the background, many people may not realize it. But at 21, how he has been playing and linked to some big clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, I think that says a lot."

