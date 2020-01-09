Jack Grealish shows his class at Aston Villa, and is improving | Soccer news





Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been excellent on his return to the Premier League

It had been listed as the battle of the numbers 10 and if you examined the statistics of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Leicester and Aston Villa, it would be easy to convince you that James Maddison had won the contest. He had eight shots. Jack Grealish had none. He created more opportunities and had twice as many touches.

But it was the captain of Aston Villa whose class shone.

Grealish didn't have much to work with, but for a player who stood out for his arrogance, it was the little things that got the attention in front of seeing England manager Gareth Southgate. He kept the ball when his team needed it, played the correct passes, carried the ball when those passes were not activated and, in general, frustrated Leicester.

After struggling to get to the ball in the early stages, it was a moment between the two players who changed course. Grealish picked up Maddison's pocket inside the middle of the Villa before buying him the first of the seven fouls, causing songs of & # 39; Super Jack & # 39; from visiting fans. Moments later he had his first career in defense and Villa was one up.

From that moment on, it was excellent. Just before halftime, there was a lovely skill on the band line while dancing away from a couple of markers before changing the play, but most of his work showed his game management instead of his skill.

He fell deeper only to help his side relieve the pressure with some possession. His passes dragged his own players around the field, inviting his movement. If his teammate, Douglas Luiz, had demonstrated half the ability to hold the ball instead of being shaken by Hamza Choudhury, then Villa would probably have held on to the first leg.

"Jack showed his composure on the ball," Villa Chief Smith said later. "I thought it was an excellent and mature performance again. He carries the ball very well. He has a great balance and I probably felt what we were missing during the first 25 minutes today."

"Until he got into the ball, I thought we were a little rushed and gave them the ball, with the exception of Jack. After the goal, other players began to have that belief. That's what Jack brings us right now." . He's an outstanding player and he's doing well. "

The decisive year of Grealish in statistics

This was always going to be a great season for Grealish after spending three seasons in the Championship with his childhood club. Villa supporters had no doubts. They knew that a wider audience was about to see what they had been seeing week after week. But not only Grealish has shown that the biggest stage is where it belongs, but that it has improved.

This is the best season he has enjoyed against the goal, finding the net eight times despite the stuttering start of his team in the campaign. There have been five assists in the Premier League and he would have added another in the Carabao Cup if Ezri Konsa had been able to agree with his free kick a lower fraction to give Villa a two-goal lead at night.

Statistics show that only three players have created more opportunities in the Premier League this season. Konsa's opportunity came from a free kick, but when it comes to open game opportunities created, Grealish has created many more openings not only than Maddison, but more than any other English player in the competition.

That is just a clue of its importance to Villa, something that is illustrated by the fact that it has created almost a quarter of all the possibilities they have had in the Premier League. By way of comparison, that is a level of influence similar to what Kevin De Bruyne, statistically the most creative player in the competition, is having in his Manchester City club.

All of which explains why the objective is. It was a problem in the Championship but it hasn't changed at the top level. Part of the contact is a smart game, which invites the foul, but Smith has still complained about "tag teams that have given him a free kick,quot; and Grealish has been fouled 88 times in the Premier League this season, a lot More than any other person.

This season he has also tried it in other ways. Grealish sees himself as a central midfielder and claims to hate playing on the left. But he moved further after the first six games of the season with Villa struggling to get enough support for his new striker Wesley.

At first glance, that takes him away from the heat of the action, but he has freed him from some of his defensive tasks, which makes Villa a little less open and allows him to concentrate on providing that link for his team in the last third of the field. Crucially, it has not prevented him from getting involved.

Dean Smith made a small adjustment to Grealish's position earlier this season

"I am not playing as a left winger, more like an internal number 10," Grealish explained. "The manager wanted me to get close to Wes because, at the beginning of the season, maybe that was what we needed a little."

Grealish's sonar for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season

Against Leicester on Wednesday night, in the absence of the wounded Wesley, there was another role with Grealish operating as a false nine sometimes as part of a three fluid front. Smith joked after he had taken a page from Pep Guardiola's playbook after Manchester City did something similar in his semifinal last night.

Guardiola will surely have been watching this game since his City team will go to Villa Park on Sunday, but he is already a confirmed Grealish fan anyway, something he made clear after the last meeting between the two teams at the Stadium Etihad in October.

Too expensive for the Guardiola fan?

The performance of the second half of City took Villa's game that day, but despite the 3-0 victory for the champions, Guardiola still found time to praise Grealish. In fact, his eyes lit up when discussing the player's ability and attitude. It was clear that he was a long time fan.

"He is an amazing player," he said. "I am happy that he is an Aston Villa player. The fact that he had offers to move on, but he decided to stay in the Championship. I like the fact that they were promoted to the Premier League and defended his club ". .

"It's fast in the last third. Vision. Passes. Always believe something. He's an exceptional player … but too expensive for Manchester City."

Grealish has scored four goals in eight games since then.

It is not getting cheaper.

"I think it's a great goal for many teams and you can see why," Smith said recently. "He is a great player, but as I said before, our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a great Premier League club. To achieve this, you must keep your best players, so we will stay with Jack Grealish. People can keep looking but they can't touch. "

Everyone is watching now and whatever happens next, there is no chance that Grealish will return to the Championship. Fortunately for Smith, if his captain continues to play with such confidence, maturity and class, there is little chance that Aston Villa will return there either.