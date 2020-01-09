It is reported that DaBaby will not be charged for an incident at the airport.

Good news for rapper DaBaby, who will not face charges for an incident that occurred at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport and involved an airport employee.

DaBaby's lawyer, Michael Heiskell, presented Tarrant County authorities with new video evidence showing that the rapper "BOP,quot; was not to blame for an alleged assault.

The rapper recently spent time in a Miami jail after allegedly assaulting a promoter who believed he changed it for a short time.

He wants everyone to get out of their legal problems.

"To whom it may concern: please, stop talking to me about that weak ass that I spent 48 hours in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits and interrupt the path I am taking towards my God-given success," he wrote after his Liberation from jail.

"I remain composed and focused knowing that accusations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the highest."

Hopefully, DaBaby will not be in more hot water this year.