Iran: Ukraine's plane caught fire but the crew never asked for help | Iran news

A Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran was on fire and was trying to return but its crew never made a radio call for help, Iranian researchers said.

Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737-800, which flew to Kiev and primarily transported Iranians and Iranians-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off Wednesday from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 on board.

Witnesses, including the crew of another passing flight, described seeing the plane engulfed in flames before crashing, according to the investigators' report. The accident caused a huge explosion when the plane hit the ground, probably because the plane had been fully loaded with fuel for the four-hour flight.

"The plane, which was initially heading west to leave the airport area, turned right after a problem and headed back to the airport at the time of the accident," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said on its website .

"The plane disappeared from the radar screens at the time it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 meters). The pilot did not send any radio message about unusual circumstances."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that accident investigators from his country had arrived in Iran to help with the investigation.

"Without a doubt, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash," Zelenskyy said. "We will surely discover the truth." He also declared a national mourning day on Thursday.

Both flight recorders, known as "black boxes,quot;, of the three-year plane have been found and are being investigated. Iranian Transport Minister Mohammed Eslami said they would be delivered to Ukraine.

It is also assumed that the country that manufactures the aircraft has representatives involved in such investigation.

In theory, this means that the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). UU., The agency responsible for investigating air accidents would be involved. The plane's manufacturer, Boeing, is based in the USA. UU., And the researchers would probably depend on the manufacturer's experts.

However, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Ali Abedzadeh, said that while the Ukrainians were free to participate in the investigation into the accident, "we will not deliver the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans," according to Mehr from Iran. News agency on Wednesday.

A Canadian security source told the Reuters news agency that there was evidence that one of the aircraft's engines had overheated.

The accident occurred hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US-led forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of a senior Iranian commander by the United States, which led some to speculate that the plane could have been reached

The initial assessment of the Western intelligence agencies was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction and had not been shot down by a missile, five security sources, three Americans, one European and one Canadian, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters .

The bodies and body parts recovered from the accident site have been taken to the coroner's office for identification, according to the investigators' initial report.

The smoking remains, including shoes and clothing, scattered across the field where the plane crashed on Wednesday, while rescue teams wearing masks deployed dozens of body bags.

On board were 146 Iranians, 10 Afghans, 11 Ukrainians, five Canadians and four Swedes, according to the report, but noted that some may have obtained citizenship from other countries.

The Ukrainian authorities have said that the people on board included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 of the passengers were heading to Canada. The flight also included a family of four, as well as newlyweds. The manifesto listed several teenagers and children, some as young as one or two.

The accident was among the worst loss of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster. The flag on Parliament in Ottawa was reduced to half the staff and Trudeau promised to get to the bottom of the disaster.

"Know that all Canadians are suffering with you," he said, addressing the families of the victims.