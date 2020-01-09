Iran hits a severe tone after the US UU. Move back to more conflicts

"I ask the Iraqi factions to be deliberate, patient and not to start military actions, and to turn off the extremist voices of some rebel elements until all political, parliamentary and international methods are exhausted," he said.

Pope Francis referred to the conflict on Thursday during an annual address to ambassadors at the Vatican. He said tensions ran the risk of "compromising the gradual process of reconstruction in Iraq, as well as establishing the basis for a larger conflict that we would all want to avoid." Francis appealed to the parties to return to "dialogue and self-control." "

The United Nations Security Council said it would meet on Thursday and that tensions between Iran and the United States will likely dominate an agenda that addresses international peace and security.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the decision-making body of the European Union, said he had spoken with the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, on Thursday, according to a statement, and "expressed the hope that there will be no further attempts to increase the tensions. " in the region that leads to a decrease in the situation. "

The statement also noted that the European Union was dedicated to preserving the 2015 nuclear agreement that Iran had negotiated with the governments of the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, an agreement that Trump has denounced and abandoned.

In his speech on Wednesday as he retired from the edge of the war, Trump seemed to open a small window for diplomacy with Iran, even when he urged other countries to turn their backs on the nuclear agreement and promised new unspecified sanctions against Iran.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said Trump's offer to cooperate with Iran was "incredible,quot; and that negotiations between the two countries would make no sense if the United States continued the aggression against Iran. US sanctions against Iran amounted to "economic terrorism,quot; he added in an interview with the Iranian state media IRNA.