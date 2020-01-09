Internet goes crazy after Kim Kardashian takes a full tour of the refrigerator without an appointment to return the blow to the trolls

Instagram

The owner of KKW Beauty was previously ridiculed for posing in front of a refrigerator that has nothing but milk at home, as some accused her of not feeding her children properly.

Kim Kardashian He has recently baffled people when he posted a photo of her posing in front of a refrigerator that has nothing but milk in her house. This led people to make fun of the star and accused her of not giving her children adequate food. Kim was aware of this, so he decided to hit them back by giving them a full tour of his refrigerator and pantry.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram Stories, the mother of four children said: "So, since the inside of my refrigerator is so disconcerting … I'm going to give you a tour of my refrigerator." To begin, he showed his devotees online his large open pantry with a frozen yogurt machine. "Then you will enter my pantry … I got rid of all my plastic, so everything is like glass jars," he said as he walked through the pantry. "Even all my sparks and stuff for my frozen yogurt."

Pointing to the fridge that he has all kinds of milks, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star explained:" All my children use a different type of milk, guys. "Then he said," That's all there is in this refrigerator, however, let me show you something, "before entering the kitchen and opening a metal. Door that was connected to your refrigerator, where fresh fruits and vegetables, salad dressings and many more are placed.

"It looked like an empty refrigerator that I took the picture in front of, I have to admit it," he said. "But this is our big main refrigerator, guys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen we cook in." Later, Kim showed another refrigerator full of "tons of oatmeal and almost milk," before showing another appliance. "Okay? And then our freezer, I didn't even show you our other freezer. There you have it, guys."

Hitting the trolls once again, Kim shared another video of his refrigerator along with a legend that said: "I saw a lot of comments from people who were wondering how to feed my 4 children and how you die to know, here a little peak inside our main refrigerator full of lots of fruits and vegetables! "

Kim soon started appearing on social media after posting the videos, and many people realized how ruined they were. "Kim Kardashian and her WALK IN FRIDGE make me realize how poor I am. I barely have milk to make MAC & CHEESE AHH," said one, as some compared it to the grocery store. "I pretending to be broccoli in Kim Kardashian's refrigerator so I can have unlimited froyo and beyond meat products," joked another.

"Seeing Kim Kardashian's journey through her kitchen made me feel poor as I had never felt before," wrote another. "I know we know a lot about Kim Kardashain, but holy, the woman has a frozen yogurt machine in her house, she is living my dream," said another person, as another said: "A whole restaurant walk in the fridge and the kitchen. .. damn I'm bankrupt hahaha. "