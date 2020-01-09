In the Iran air crash, Ukraine will investigate a possible missile attack

KYIV, Ukraine – Investigators will analyze the possibility that a missile shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, a senior Ukrainian official said Thursday, but did not rule out a range of other possibilities for the disaster that killed at least 176 people .
The official, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said investigators were following unconfirmed reports that fragments of a Russian-made Tor-air-to-ground missile had been found, a system used by Iran. near where the plane fell.
Ukraine was negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search for possible rocket fragments at the crash site near Tehran, a Ukrainian news media told Censor.net.
The possibilities of a terrorist act, a collision with an object in the air such as a drone and an engine explosion were also being examined as possible causes of the accident, Danilov said on his Facebook page.
Ukraine brings a unique experience to the case: in 2014, after Russia-backed separatists took control of parts of eastern Ukraine, an anti-aircraft missile that International investigators later said it was Russian-made, shot down Malaysia Airlines flight 17 there, killing the 298 people on board.
The Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday morning had returned to Tehran airport before crashing in a large explosion minutes after takeoff, according to an initial Iranian report published on Thursday. He said the plane, a Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, was on fire before it touched the ground, but did not send a distress signal.
A security camera captured the impact: first the darkness before dawn, then a series of dazzling light bursts in the distance, followed by a storm of debris in the foreground.
Authorities recovered the flight data recorders from the "black box,quot; of the plane, but were damaged by the crash and fire, according to the Iranian report. That raised the possibility that some of the information stored in them electronically had been destroyed, but in other aviation disasters, researchers were able to recover useful data even from damaged registrars.
The priority "is to discover the causes of the tragedy," President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said in a video-recorded speech published Thursday. “We will definitely discover the truth. We will carry out a detailed and independent investigation. "
Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience who came to the presidency in An impressive victory last spring, he now faces an unbearable geopolitical balancing act in one of the most challenging crises of his young presidency.
Representatives of the countries of origin of the aircraft manufacturer, the airline and the victims normally participate in accident investigations. But in this case, the plane was manufactured by the United States, which has been involved in A violent dispute with Iran in recent weeks. And Ukraine, already pulled in opposite directions by Russia and the West, and trapped in the midst of the impeachment of President Trump, cannot afford to stir more feathers in the United States, the most powerful sponsor in Kiev.
A team of 45 Ukrainian researchers landed in Tehran on Thursday morning. Zelensky said he planned to speak with his Iranian counterpart, President Hassan Rouhani, later that day. The Ukrainian president urged Canada, which lost 63 of its citizens in the accident, to also participate in the investigation.
The fate of the flight data recorders was not clear. Iranian media cited an Iranian aviation official on Wednesday saying that, contrary to normal practice, black boxes would not be sent to Boeing.
Iran quickly pointed to possible technical causes for the plane crash, flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines.
But the circumstances of the disaster raised suspicions that the plane could have been attacked, perhaps because it was confused with an American fighter plane; the accident happened a few hours after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against US targets in Iraq, with Tehran presumably preparing for possible US reprisals.
Hinting at the possibility of an accidental attack, Danilov, secretary of the security council, said the Ukrainian investigation team that arrived in Tehran on Thursday included specialists who examined the remains of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in 2014.
But Mr. Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to draw hasty conclusions.
"This is not a topic for exaggerations, I like social networks, feelings and conspiracy theories," he said in his video address, which was posted on their Facebook page. "We need patience, endurance and wisdom."
Russia signed a contract in 2005 to sell the sophisticated Tor missile system to Iran, on the objections of US diplomats. Known by the NATO Gauntlet designation, it has a range of only seven miles and is designed to protect airspace in a small area.
The system is deployed in a vehicle tracked with a crew of four, which can identify targets autonomously and fire the missiles, according to the reference book "Russia's Arms,quot;. The book, published by Russia's state arms exporter, says the system is "designed to destroy,quot; airplanes, helicopters, drones and low-altitude missiles.
At Boryspil International Airport, near Kyiv, where flight 752 had landed, distressed flight attendants held candles on the ground in front of an improvised monument to the nine crew members who had lost their lives. The black-framed portraits of the victims, their names printed on folded sheets of printer paper, rested on a table in front of a pile of flowers several feet tall.
A flight attendant named Tatyana, who refused to give her last name because she was not authorized to speak to the media, said she had visited the monument on Wednesday night to pay her respects. She said she had flown Tehran's route before, adding that she always understood that the flight came with additional risks due to the political volatility surrounding Iran.
"Of course there were concerns, risks for those flights," he said. "We assume this responsibility when we join the airline, to be prepared for everything to happen."
Andrew E. Kramer and Maria Varenikova contributed the reports.