In the Iran air crash, Ukraine will investigate a possible missile attack

KYIV, Ukraine – Investigators will analyze the possibility that a missile shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, a senior Ukrainian official said Thursday, but did not rule out a range of other possibilities for the disaster that killed at least 176 people .

The official, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said investigators were following unconfirmed reports that fragments of a Russian-made Tor-air-to-ground missile had been found, a system used by Iran. near where the plane fell.

Ukraine was negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search for possible rocket fragments at the crash site near Tehran, a Ukrainian news media told Censor.net.

The possibilities of a terrorist act, a collision with an object in the air such as a drone and an engine explosion were also being examined as possible causes of the accident, Danilov said on his Facebook page.