In Niger, 25 soldiers killed in alleged militant attack

NIAMEY, Niger – Alleged Islamic militants killed at least 25 soldiers on Thursday in an attack that occurred only a month after the worst jihadist assault on the army in years, authorities said.
The attack, which also left dozens of militants dead, was fought in the city of Chinagodrar, on the problematic border of Niger with Mali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the assault had the characteristics of a group linked to the Islamic State that said it was behind a December ambush at a military post near the city of Inates.
This week, the United Nations envoy for West Africa and the Sahel described "a devastating increase in terrorist attacks against civil and military targets,quot; in the region. The attacks include the ambush last month that killed 71 soldiers.
The envoy, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, told the United Nations Security Council that the terrorist attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. More than 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019 compared to the estimated 770 deaths. in 2016, he said.
Military camps have been increasingly attacked by jihadists, who have accumulated more weapons and vehicles for their arsenal with each ambush. Mali's army has already withdrawn from some of its most remote and vulnerable posts.
Thursday's attack comes a few days before the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to meet with the president of Niger and other leaders of the Sahel region, a meeting that was delayed a month ago after the previous attack .
The leaders of the former French colonies of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are expected to debate the future role of the French army in the face of rising jihadist attacks.
The Niger Ministry of Defense said Thursday night that 63 jihadists had been killed along with the 25 soldiers in the new attack, which occurred about seven miles from the Mali border.