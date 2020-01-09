In Iran, rejoicing over retaliation, then relief in any American counterattack

Iran carefully orchestrated its retaliatory response to obtain maximum symbolism and emotional impact: the attack began around 1:20 am Wednesday, in connection with the time that Major General Qassim Suleimani was killed by an attack with drones American last week.

The country launched more than 20 missiles, the bombing aimed at two large military bases that house thousands of Iraqi and American military and women.

The Iranians rejoiced in retaliation, saying it showed challenge and courage.

"It's a proud day to be Iranian," Amir, 42, of Tehran, said in a telephone interview. He, like others, asked to be identified by his first name only because of the concern of being cited in a foreign newspaper. "It's time for everyone to respect our power."

Omid Balaghati, a writer based in Tehran, posted on Twitter: "Strong politicians need to have strong military alongside them, and this is the story today."