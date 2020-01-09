In Iran, rejoicing over retaliation, then relief in any American counterattack

Iran carefully orchestrated its retaliatory response to obtain maximum symbolism and emotional impact: the attack began around 1:20 am Wednesday, in connection with the time that Major General Qassim Suleimani was killed by an attack with drones American last week.
The country launched more than 20 missiles, the bombing aimed at two large military bases that house thousands of Iraqi and American military and women.
The Iranians rejoiced in retaliation, saying it showed challenge and courage.
"It's a proud day to be Iranian," Amir, 42, of Tehran, said in a telephone interview. He, like others, asked to be identified by his first name only because of the concern of being cited in a foreign newspaper. "It's time for everyone to respect our power."
Omid Balaghati, a writer based in Tehran, posted on Twitter: "Strong politicians need to have strong military alongside them, and this is the story today."
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public address on Wednesday, suggested Wednesday's attack was not the end. "For now we slap the Americans last night," he said. "The United States military presence in the region must end."
For days, an impulse had been generated for Iran to respond. For the first time in many years, the public supported leaders' calls for a public confrontation with the United States. Even so, in the hours after the attack, the Iranians spent a restless night wondering if Washington would hit back.
President Trump said no Americans were killed in the attack, but some Iranians did not believe him. Iranian state media reported that 80 US soldiers were killed and more than 200 injured.
"People believe that American soldiers were killed, but Trump does not admit it because that would mean cornering him in war," said Alireza, a 42-year-old engineer from Tehran, in a telephone interview.
The families remained attached to state and satellite television and social networks for live updates of the attacks and reaction of the United States. Iranians outside the country frantically tried to communicate with family members in their homes to verify their safety and show solidarity.
But later on Wednesday, it became clear that after reaching the brink of war with the United States, both Tehran and Washington seemed to have it diminished its direct military confrontation, a scaling in which many Iranians expressed their relief.
“The Iranians have been suffering for 40 years: revolution, war, immigration and sanctions. How much more can we bear? ”Azadeh, 40, a business manager in Tehran, said in a telephone interview.
Minoo Vahabian, who owns a 48-year-old coffee in Tehran and mother of two, said he was confident that the Revolutionary Guards had the power to look at the United States. Vahabian said Iran's actions were justified, although the prospect of a total war with the United States still worried her.
"My anxiety is about the future of my children. The horizon is murky and we cannot imagine what is coming our way," he said.
Siamak Ghasemi, an economic and political analyst, wrote in an Instagram post “that the shadow of war has risen from Iran. The speeches of today's Iranian and American leaders were full of logic, wisdom and anti-war. ”
The initial feelings of celebration at the news of the strike, and then the relief that no American counterattack seemed imminent, gave way to shock and sadness with the news that a The plane of the Ukrainian airline crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing 176 people on board, including dozens of Iranian citizens.
"It seems that they are hitting us in the head with a mallet every morning when we wake up," said Shima Sabet, a Tehran resident and fashion designer. "Will we ever see happiness and peace?"