In an interview, Carlos Ghosn defends his legacy

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Most of the world's fugitives tend to be low. Journalists are not called to televised press conferences or photographed drinking wine by candlelight days after being smuggled into a box aboard a plane rented for freedom.
But Carlos Ghosn, the deposed executive of cars, is not a normal fugitive. Without apology and relentless, he stood in front of a music stand in Beirut before more than 100 journalists on Wednesday and presented his case on how criminal charges of financial irregularities in Japan are part of a great conspiracy to bring him down.
The highly choreographed event, during which Mr. Ghosn pointed to the Japanese justice system and its corporate enemies, was scheduled 415 days after he was first arrested and more than a week after an operational team helped him get away from house arrest in Tokyo. , where I was waiting for trial.
"I did not escape justice," said Ghosn, 65, dressed in an immaculate blue suit, white shirt and red tie. "I fled from injustice and political persecution."
In spite of all the bravado he projects, Ghosn is a powerful symbol of globalism under pressure, an imperial executive in retreat.
Until his arrest, he ruled an automotive alliance that spanned continents, comprising Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi. As head of Nissan, Mr. Ghosn was one of the few foreign executive directors of a Japanese company. But the alliance now threatens to crumble, a parallel at a time when the global trade order and the military and political alliances that once held the modern world face their toughest tests in decades.
For almost three hours on Wednesday, alternating seamlessly through four languages (English, Arabic, French and Portuguese), Ghosn talked about how "more than 20 administration books have been written about me." He referred to himself in the third person. and talked about the fall in market valuation in the auto companies he once directed. He received applause from some reporters and flattered others, promising to answer questions from all regions.
Mr. Ghosn's presentation felt, at times, as one he would have given to his executive colleagues and world leaders during one of his regular trips to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the annual meeting in Switzerland that has become a forum. for ideas that change the world and a call from the capitalist and self-complacent elite.
In an interview sitting with The New York Times after the press conference, Ghosn sounded more muted than during his ardent performance in front of the cameras. He expressed regret over who he had hired to replace him at Nissan, and admitted: "Frankly, I should have retired."
But Mr. Ghosn remained fiercely protective of his legacy, which is severely bruised.
"The renaissance of Nissan, nobody is going to take it away from me," he insisted.
Mr. Ghosn's story is not good. The company's experts have described it as increasingly arrogant and compelling. Although he blames the Japanese justice system for his injustice, he agreed last fall to pay $ 1 million for resolve a civil case in the United States, which prevented him from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company for 10 years. Mr. Ghosn did not admit to acting badly under the terms of the agreement, but essentially ended his opportunity to have another big global business.
A man with passports from various countries and homes around the world, Mr. Ghosn and his wife, Carole, who also faces a Japanese arrest warrant, are essentially trapped in Lebanon, where they have family and property, but are not free of prosecution. On Wednesday, Lebanese prosecutors said Ghosn must undergo an interrogation for his flight from Japan.
France is also investigating whether Mr. Ghosn used the money from the Renault company to organize a theme party for Marie Antoinette in Versailles in 2016. And Nissan accused him of diverting millions of dollars from the car company to pay for his yacht, buy houses and distribute cash to his family members, all of which he denies.
Mr. Ghosn argued that in most countries, he would not have been detained for months in jail for such accusations. He said he felt he was being treated "like a terrorist."
During the press conference, he showed giant slides on a white wall behind him, showing several corporate documents. In explaining some of the questionable personal expenses, Ghosn used a common defense on Wall Street: he said other Nissan executives had signed the transactions, which authorized them for the company.
Since his arrest in Japan in November 2018, Ghosn and his followers have worked aggressively to tell their version of the story and attack their critics.
He has employed lawyers on at least three continents, He talked to a Hollywood producer about making a movie about his terrible legal experience and hired a public relations company that advised the National Football League in its efforts to reduce head injuries.
In France, the "Carlos Ghosn Support Committee,quot; was formed on Facebook. Some of his supporters blame the government for not defending Mr. Ghosn, a French citizen, for fear of angering the "yellow vest,quot; protesters in the country protesting against the world elite.
In Lebanon, where Mr. Ghosn grew up, he is celebrated as a member of the diaspora of business leaders and artists who have achieved worldwide success. Hours after landing in Beirut, Mr. Ghosn met with the country's president, Michel Aoun, and other important leaders, and the agents who helped him carry out his escape had ties to the country.
Lebanese supporters paid for the commercials in Beirut with the face of the executive and the message: "We are all Carlos Ghosn,quot;. But, in truth, there are few people in the world who have Mr. Ghosn's money and influence.
Grandson of a Lebanese businessman who ran several companies. In South America, Mr. Ghosn was born in Brazil in 1954. His family moved to Lebanon when he was 6 years old, and then attended college in France.
"I've always been someone different," he wrote in his autobiography in 2003.
Mr. Ghosn went to work in the automotive industry after college and made his mark revitalizing Renault. In the 1990s, he helped change Nissan by cutting jobs and dumping its corporate culture.
"It was a dead company," he said Wednesday.
Mr. Ghosn further expanded his automotive empire by creating the alliance of Renault, Nissan and another Japanese company, Mitsubishi.
His leadership of Renault, which partly owns the French government, gave him political prestige in France. In Lebanon, some people expected him to run for public office, maybe even president.
Mr. Ghosn's personal and professional empire collapsed when he was arrested at Tokyo airport on his return from a trip to Lebanon. At that time, he had resigned as executive director of Nissan, but remained its president.
From the airport, Mr. Ghosn was taken to jail, where he was forced to live in solitary confinement for weeks at a time. He was allowed to shower twice a week and was allowed to leave his cell for 30 minutes a day. Prosecutors, he said, hid the evidence against him and forbade him to contact his wife in Lebanon.
He was released on bail, but was jailed again in April after announcing that he planned to speak with the press.
Last fall, Ghosn said, his lawyers told him that his case could go on for five years, which he said was a violation of a basic human right to a speedy trial.
Not everything was sad. Two days before his escape on December 29, his secretary made a reservation at a restaurant in Tokyo where he enjoyed his favorite salad with sesame dressing, according to the restaurant manager. He posed for photos with about 40 clients.
Ghosn would not speak on Wednesday about how he arrived from Japan to Beirut, despite the attempts of journalists.
Media accounts authorized by the Turkish government, where Ghosn landed on the first leg of his trip, have said he was smuggled into a large box from an airport in Osaka, Japan.
The box was loaded into the storage area of a private plane, which could be accessed from where the passengers were seated, according to the Turkish account. The two agents who work with Mr. Ghosn told the flight attendant not to disturb them.
After takeoff, Mr. Ghosn left the box and sat in the passenger area, which contained a bed and a sofa and was separated from the front of the plane by a closed door.
For about 12 hours, the global citizen par excellence was officially stateless, flying secretly over Asia.
The Bombardier plane landed in the rain at Istanbul Ataturk International Airport. A car stopped at the plane and then headed to another plane parked a short distance away, according to Turkish media. That second plane then took off towards Beirut.
At least 15 operators were involved in the operation, and some of them did not know who they extracted from Japan, according to a person informed about the operation. They assumed that the plan was to rescue a kidnapped child.
In Wednesday's interview, Ghosn said he had planned the escape himself, but with the help of others, whom he would not divulge. "Gradually," he said, he began to think of a strategy to exit. “When I started doing that, it kept me motivated. It kept me alive.
During the escape, he said to himself: “You must always remember what happened to you. Whatever happens, never forget it.
Ben Dooley reported from Beirut and Michael Corkery from New York. The reports were provided by Vivian Yee de Beirut, Hisako Ueno of Tokyo, Liz Alderman of Paris and Emily Flitter and David Yaffe-Bellany of New York.