In an interview, Carlos Ghosn defends his legacy

But Mr. Ghosn remained fiercely protective of his legacy, which is severely bruised.

"The renaissance of Nissan, nobody is going to take it away from me," he insisted.

Mr. Ghosn's story is not good. The company's experts have described it as increasingly arrogant and compelling. Although he blames the Japanese justice system for his injustice, he agreed last fall to pay $ 1 million for resolve a civil case in the United States, which prevented him from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company for 10 years. Mr. Ghosn did not admit to acting badly under the terms of the agreement, but essentially ended his opportunity to have another big global business.

A man with passports from various countries and homes around the world, Mr. Ghosn and his wife, Carole, who also faces a Japanese arrest warrant, are essentially trapped in Lebanon, where they have family and property, but are not free of prosecution. On Wednesday, Lebanese prosecutors said Ghosn must undergo an interrogation for his flight from Japan.

France is also investigating whether Mr. Ghosn used the money from the Renault company to organize a theme party for Marie Antoinette in Versailles in 2016. And Nissan accused him of diverting millions of dollars from the car company to pay for his yacht, buy houses and distribute cash to his family members, all of which he denies.

Mr. Ghosn argued that in most countries, he would not have been detained for months in jail for such accusations. He said he felt he was being treated "like a terrorist."

During the press conference, he showed giant slides on a white wall behind him, showing several corporate documents. In explaining some of the questionable personal expenses, Ghosn used a common defense on Wall Street: he said other Nissan executives had signed the transactions, which authorized them for the company.