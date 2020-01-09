Impeachment: American Crime Story Premiere Date Moves Back

We will probably have to wait a little longer than we think to see Beanie Feldstein to play Monica Lewinsky.

Originally, FX had given Impeachment: American Crime Story a premiere date of September 27, right in the heart of the period leading up to the 2020 presidential election. There were problems in a high profile series about Bill Clinton's challenge conveyed in the middle of another election impacted by a challenge, but the premiere date will probably move for another reason, according to the president of FX John Landgraf. Basically, Ryan Murphy is super busy.

Murphy is working on multiple projects at the moment, including a film that will not be filmed until March. That means production in the 10 episodes of The impeachment process It can't start until the end of March, and that means a September release date could be difficult to handle.

"It is not reasonable to air in September," Landgraf said on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday, and reiterated that the release date and production schedule have to do with Ryan's availability. Murphy, and nothing more.