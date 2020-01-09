Impeachment: American Crime Story Premiere Date Moves Back

We will probably have to wait a little longer than we think to see Beanie Feldstein to play Monica Lewinsky.
Originally, FX had given Impeachment: American Crime Story a premiere date of September 27, right in the heart of the period leading up to the 2020 presidential election. There were problems in a high profile series about Bill Clinton's challenge conveyed in the middle of another election impacted by a challenge, but the premiere date will probably move for another reason, according to the president of FX John Landgraf. Basically, Ryan Murphy is super busy.
Murphy is working on multiple projects at the moment, including a film that will not be filmed until March. That means production in the 10 episodes of The impeachment process It can't start until the end of March, and that means a September release date could be difficult to handle.
"It is not reasonable to air in September," Landgraf said on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday, and reiterated that the release date and production schedule have to do with Ryan's availability. Murphy, and nothing more.
The impeachment process It will be produced by Monica Lewinsky, with Feldstein playing the former White House intern alongside Sarah Paulson how Linda Tripp Y Annaleigh Ashford how Paula Jones. Clive Owen will play Bill clinton.
"Impeachment: American Crime Story it will explore the overlooked dimensions of women who were caught in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over Clinton's presidency, "Landgraf said during the TCA press tour last summer.
Murphy had previously told E! News in 2017 that he had plans to adapt Jeffrey Toobin's book A great conspiracy: the true story of the sexual scandal that almost knocked down a president.
"It's not really about Hillary Clinton," he said at the time. "That book is about the emergence of a certain segment of a right-wing group of people who despised the Clintons and used three women, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp to try to tear it down. Toobin's book is incredible. And there are many weird crimes within that book that you can highlight. But the show is not really about Hillary Clinton, but about the other women. "
Impeachment: American Crime Story It is the third installment of the FX anthology series, following The people against O.J. Simpson Y The murder of Gianni Versace. It will be broadcast on FX.