I told Eminem not to say anything to Nick Cannon about Diss Tracks

The rapper of & # 39; Candy Shop & # 39; shares his role in spreading enmity among the creator of hits & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; and the host of & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; provoked by the insult of Slim Shady to Mariah Carey in the song & # 39; Lord Above & # 39 ;.

50 cents urged Eminem put aside your enmity with Nick cannon.

The creator of hits "Missing" threw insults at Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey in his verse about Joe the Fat Y DreThe song "Lord Above", which led the television personality to respond with a series of songs in December (19).

Eminem replied by calling the star a "bougie f ** k" on Twitter, but decided not to take the dispute further.

Now 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, says the cooling is due in large part to his intervention.

"I told him that I didn't even tell him anything," Jackson tells TheWrap. "The record (of the canyon) is terrible."

He added: "You cannot argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering, even when he is losing, then the discussion is forever. So you must stop."

Mariah started fighting with Eminem after he claimed that he once had a relationship with her, which she has always denied.

In 2009, he released the hit "Obsessed," about a man who claims to have a relationship with her, and he responded with the song "The Warning" later that year.