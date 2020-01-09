How we chose the list of 2020 "Places to go,quot;

52 places to go in 2020 is here. Read the full list now.
"Where would you go if you could go somewhere?"
That was the question I asked the members of the Times Travel counter in early September at our launch lunch for the 2020 edition of our annual list of 52 Places to go. Between that day and the publication of the list, there have been almost four months of research, discussion, debate and as many synonyms for "argument,quot; as you can imagine. In the end, we reach these 52 destinations that we hope will inspire, delight and motivate you to explore the world.
How do we choose them? After that initial survey, we asked our regular collaborators, as well as the foreign and national correspondents of The Times, to suggest places that seemed new and compelling. We annoy expert travelers for their must of 2020. We talk to travel professionals about what excited them. To make the cut, it is not enough for a place to be beautiful, surprising and culturally significant. You also have to answer the question, why now? Why this place, this year?
Tokyo, a great city in any year, hosts the Summer Olympics in 2020. It is on our list.
The Bahamas, always a pleasure, needs the support of tourists in the wake of Hurricane Dorian of 2019. On the list.
Greenland, with its magnificent glaciers threatened by global warming and new airports on the horizon, also succeeded.
When we made our decisions, issues arose. This year, the two most prominent were the importance of sustainability and the attraction of history. During the past year, the world of travel woke up with the implications of climate change and its contributions to global warming, as well as questions about excessive tourism and who benefits from the money of tourists. A growing number of companies, destinations and individual travelers are committed to mitigating their impact on Earth. Global brands such as Hilton and Marriott promised to get rid of single-use plastics; KLM, the Dutch airline, published ads that suggested travelers would want to take the train. At Times Travel, we are committed to buying carbon offsets for our staff's air travel. (And no, we will not send a traveler from 52 places this year, although we will inform from many of our chosen destinations).
This list is, at least in part, an escape fantasy (see Australia Kimberley or La Paz, Mexico), but we recognize that traveling, like life, can be messy and contradictory. Getting on a plane or a cruise ship or at the wheel of a car adds carbon to the atmosphere. But traveling also unites people, enlightens and surprises, and, properly managed, has economic benefits.
Several places on our list are leading the way to make travel more sustainable (in western Sweden, we are looking at it) or are limiting the number of visitors to avoid the plague of over-tourism (Haida Gwaii, in Canada, is a leader here, as well as to ensure that locals benefit from tourism). Uganda limits the number of gorilla trekking permits for its famous Bwindi forest and ensures that the profits help protect the animals. Others, such as Sabah, on the island of Borneo, could use the help of tourists to establish that preservation can be more profitable than habitat destruction.
Our concerns meant that some very tempting places were not listed. We had a long debate, in particular, about Antarctica. Travel to the southernmost continent It is booming: the International Association of Tour Operators in Antarctica, which includes most of the companies that do business there, predicts that 78,520 people will visit Antarctica in 2019-2020, compared to 56,168 in 2018-2019. Norwegian Airlines, the low-cost airline, now offers service to Ushaia, the starting point for many Antarctic routes. All this stopped us: can Antarctica handle that increase? Can you face difficulties similar to those that have developed in Galapagos or on Mount Everest?
Against those concerns, history offered a compensatory story of continuity. The German city of Oberammergau has been presenting his Passion Play once a decade since 1634; You can see the 42nd staging this year. Egypt, a contender last year, is scheduled to complete its great new Great Egyptian Museum in 2020, making thousands of objects associated with the pharaohs again visible. As every American learns, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth, England, 400 years ago. By marking that moment, the city will recognize and explore the conflicting perspectives on the consequences of that trip. Then the story also changes.
Our number 1 place, Washington, looks back and forth. We thought it was important to commemorate the 100th anniversary of American women winning the right to vote. While Seneca Falls had its defenders, we decided that there was no better place to do it than the capital of the United States, a city of minority majority full of immigrants and with a vibrant life beyond its monuments and government halls. And what better year than 2020, amid what promises to be an extraordinarily controversial election, to visit and remember the ideals upon which the United States was founded and the fact that Washington belongs to everyone.
Amy Virshup is the travel editor for The New York Times.
