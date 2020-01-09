How we chose the list of 2020 "Places to go,quot;

52 places to go in 2020 is here. Read the full list now.

"Where would you go if you could go somewhere?"

That was the question I asked the members of the Times Travel counter in early September at our launch lunch for the 2020 edition of our annual list of 52 Places to go. Between that day and the publication of the list, there have been almost four months of research, discussion, debate and as many synonyms for "argument,quot; as you can imagine. In the end, we reach these 52 destinations that we hope will inspire, delight and motivate you to explore the world.

How do we choose them? After that initial survey, we asked our regular collaborators, as well as the foreign and national correspondents of The Times, to suggest places that seemed new and compelling. We annoy expert travelers for their must of 2020. We talk to travel professionals about what excited them. To make the cut, it is not enough for a place to be beautiful, surprising and culturally significant. You also have to answer the question, why now? Why this place, this year?

Tokyo, a great city in any year, hosts the Summer Olympics in 2020. It is on our list.

The Bahamas, always a pleasure, needs the support of tourists in the wake of Hurricane Dorian of 2019. On the list.